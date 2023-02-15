"KENYATTA: DO NOT WAIT YOUR TURN" DOCUMENTARY TO WORLD PREMIERE AT BFI FLARE LONDON MARCH 17-18th, 2023
Executive Producer Al Roker Debuts Groundbreaking New Feature About Electability In America
— Executive Producer Al Roker
Executive Producer Al Roker Debuts Groundbreaking New Feature About Electability In America
Documentary Follows Pennsylvania State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta's Historic Race For The U.S. Senate from Al Roker Entertainment in Partnership with Seven Knots Film & Media and Xpedition
Today at BFI Flare: London, Al Roker Entertainment announced the festival debut of "Kenyatta: Do Not Wait Your Turn," a highly personal new feature documentary that follows Malcolm Kenyatta, a Pennsylvania State Representative as he seeks to become Pennsylvania's first Black and openly gay U.S. Senator. Kenyatta, the self-described “poor, Black, and gay kid from North Philly” quickly discovers the race is about more than taking on the political competition. It's about taking on an entire system.
The film is slated to premiere at BFI Flare: London on March 17th and 18th - view the trailer here. More information about the festival is located at: https://www.bfi.org.uk/flare and about the film on https://kenyattafilm.com/.
"Kenyatta: Do Not Wait Your Turn" chronicles Kenyatta’s tenacity, energy, and passionate mission to be a champion for working people. In addition, the film gives us unique insight into who Malcolm is as we also follow his personal journey navigating life in the public eye as a LGBTQ+ political figure. Also featured in the film are filmmaker Lee Daniels, actress Tichina Arnold, journalists from Politico and The Philadelphia Inquirer, and an eclectic array of voters across the state of Pennsylvania.
"I can't think of a better subject for a film during these tenuous times,” notes Executive Producer Al Roker. “Malcolm Kenyatta offers hope to so many, especially those that have had their voices silenced due to societal inequality. His energy is infectious and his message is powerful. He is a rising star for a new generation of voters and this documentary gives keen insight into what it takes to get elected in America today. I am honored to profile his courageous, never-back-down fight to make Pennsylvania a better place."
“Tim Harris represents the vanguard of new filmmakers — breaking conventions and telling stories that yearn to be told," said Malcolm Kenyatta. "The joy of this project is that it required no pretense, just unguarded honesty. The entire team made that effortless. Our distinctions should be celebrated — this film does that.”
“I’ve known Rep. Kenyatta for over a decade, going back to our time as students at Temple University in North Philly,” adds Producer/Director Timothy Harris, who’s previous short film about Malcolm debuted via The Atlantic. “Malcolm was so gracious to allow our team full access to capture history in the making as he fought against incredible headwinds. At 32-years-old, this is just the beginning for Malcolm. Likewise, I hope that this is just the beginning for our film, and that Malcolm’s relentless passion and willpower can activate future leaders from marginalized communities for generations to come.”
"Kenyatta: Do Not Wait Your Turn" is executive produced by Roker along with Tracie Brennan and Lisa Tucker at Al Roker Entertainment, Timothy Harris of Seven Knots Film & Media, and Hunter Johnson and Derek Helwig of Xpedition. Harris also serves as Director.
"At Xpedition, we strive to tell the stories of those who fight injustice and intolerance in the world. As an LGBTQ+ run company, we believe that it is essential to democracy that our elected officials represent us in all aspects of life, be it in their sexuality, race, or economic status,” said Executive Producer Hunter Johnson. “That is what drew us to Malcolm Kenyatta, a person who has given a voice and inspiration to those underrepresented who vote and seek election themselves someday."
The 2023 edition of the UK’s largest queer film event, BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival, will run from March 15 to 26, 2023 at BFI Southbank, with a selection of shorts available to watch for free UK-wide on BFI Player. The festival screens the best in contemporary LGBTQIA+ cinema from around the globe, in addition to a rich selection of events and archive titles.
In addition, the documentary will also screen at The American Documentary and Animation Film Festival (AmDocs) in Palm Springs on March 31st at the Palm Springs Cultural Center.
