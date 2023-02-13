Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Kerry’s Travel to The Bahamas and Germany

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to Nassau, The Bahamas, from February 14-16 and Munich, Germany from February 17-18. In Nassau, Secretary Kerry will continue efforts to advance international cooperation among nations particularly vulnerable to the climate crisis at the 44th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). In Munich, he’ll participate in the Munich Security Conference to engage in discussions on the nexus between the climate crisis and global security.

For media inquiries, please contact ClimateComms@state.gov.