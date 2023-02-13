Submit Release
Counselor of the U.S. Department of State Chollet’s Travel to Bangladesh and Pakistan

Counselor of the U.S. Department of State Derek Chollet will lead a U.S. delegation to Bangladesh and Pakistan February 14-18 to meet with senior government officials, civil society members, and business leaders to highlight the importance of our bilateral partnership and reaffirm our countries’ shared goals. Counselor Chollet will be joined by Clinton White, Counselor of the U.S. Agency for International Development, and Elizabeth Horst, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs at the U.S. Department of State, and, in Bangladesh only, Beth Van Schaack, Ambassador-at-Large for Global Criminal Justice.

In Bangladesh, the delegation will meet with senior Bangladeshi officials to discuss coordination and response to the Rohingya refugee crisis, strengthening cooperation in international fora, and advancing the security partnership between the United States and Bangladesh.

In Pakistan, the delegation will meet with senior officials to discuss strengthening economic ties, cooperating to address the impacts of the climate crisis, and expanding the people-to-people connections between the United States and Pakistan. The delegation will also reaffirm the strong security cooperation between our nations. Counselor Chollet will convey U.S. condolences for the recent terrorist attack at a Peshawar mosque, and reaffirm our solidarity with the Pakistani people as they continue to recover from the devastating 2022 floods.

