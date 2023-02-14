Till Family Brings Their Fight to Washington
Till Family, Lawyers Speak Out About Lawsuit Seeking Carolyn Bryant's ArrestWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- News is spreading fast about the family of Emmett Till filing a federal civil rights lawsuit in the matter of the murder of the civil rights martyr on August 24, 1955.
The lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi by Emmett Till family member Priscilla Sterling and her attorney Malik Z. Shabazz, Esq. on behalf of Black Lawyers for Justice (BLFJ), seeks a federal judge to order Leflore County Sheriff Ricky Banks to arrest Carolyn Bryant Donham, an 89-year-old White woman accused of involvement in the August 24, 1955, murder of Emmett Till. The filed lawsuit is attached herein: Sterling v. Banks Complaint.pdf
Renewed interest in the murder of Emmett Till calls for Bryant’s arrest to be brought to trial, occurred in June of 2022 when a warrant for Carolyn Bryant’s arrest was found in the Leflore County Courthouse.
Since such time Black Lawyers for Justice has taken up Ms. Priscilla Sterling’s cause to get Justice for Emmett Till; which includes leading public efforts identifying Ms. Bryant’s locations in Raleigh, North Carolina and Bowling Green, Kentucky for the purposes of serving the warrant on Carolyn Bryant Donham; and calling for her prosecution.
Now, efforts to bring Carolyn Bryant to justice have increased since Priscilla Sterling, through BLFJ counsel, last week filed a civil lawsuit on behalf of the family demanding Bryant be brought to justice. Plaintiff: Priscilla Sterling says: “The pain and suffering of the Till family never goes away, particularly because no one has ever been held accountable for the brutal murder of my cousin Emmett Till. The movie TILL was great, but Ms. Mamie Till Mobley was all about justice and we shall not rest until Carolyn Bryant is brought to complete justice in Mississippi. I want to thank Black Lawyers for Justice because the fight to have Carolyn Bryant arrested and brought to trial continues because of attorney Malik Shabazz’s efforts.”
Till lawsuit attorney Malik Shabazz says, “Our lawsuit against Sheriff Ricky Banks and Leflore County is all about justice and equal protection in Mississippi. This case is important and is designed to get to the bottom of the iniquities that today leave this vicious murder of civil rights martyr Emmett Till unsolved. Failure to resolve the Emmett Till case further jeopardized Blacks in Mississippi to be further victimized by similar hate crimes in the future.”
According to Shabazz “the lawsuit is all about equal protection, “because the lawsuit alleges that” the Defendant has engaged in racially selective enforcement of the law,” and that the defendant, Sheriff Banks and Leflore County has systematically avoided law enforcement in cases when the victim is Black, and the perpetrator is White.” The lawsuit alleges that the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution failed when Leflore County failed to serve an arrest warrant on Carolyn Bryant.”
Attorney Shabazz added; “This lawsuit is designed to get to the bottom line of the truth as to why Carolyn Bryant has escaped justice. At the root of the problem is systemic injustice in Mississippi as well as the denial of equal protection of the laws to Blacks in Mississippi and selective enforcement of the law based on race, status, and privilege. We are asking the Court to step in and order Sheriff Banks and Leflore County to effectuate the arrest of Carolyn Bryant as a measure of remedy for this specific crime as well as the systemic discrimination.” Shabazz also added that Black Lawyers for Justice will be amending the lawsuit soon to add as a defendant, Leflore County prosecutor Dewayne Richardson. This is only the opening stage of the litigation to get justice for Emmett Till.
Emmett Till’s cousin Ms. Priscilla Sterling is the president of the Emmett Till Justice for Families Foundation (ETJFF), a Jackson Mississippi civil rights advocacy group dedicated to social justice and the elimination of racial hate crimes by White supremacists. Ms. Sterling today carries on the torch of the struggle for justice for Emmett Till, continuing the legacy of the honorable Mamie Till Mobley, whose iconic and legendary struggle is documented in the recent highly acclaimed movie.
Upcoming Events:
Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 2pm EST, Plaintiff Priscilla Sterling and her lawyers will hold a news conference and visit the U.S. Department of Justice to serve copies of the lawsuit upon the Justice Department and to appeal to the USDOJ to re-open their investigation into the prosecution of Carolyn Bryant. Afterward Plaintiff Priscilla Sterling will visit the White House for a special viewing of the movie. TILL.
Friday, February 17, 2023, at 10am EST, after a morning meet and greet / social media gathering at Georgia Brown’s restaurant (950 15th Street NW–Washington, DC) Plaintiff Priscilla will lobby Congress; and meet with members of the Congressional Black Caucus about prosecuting Carolyn Bryant and meet with Mississippi and Kentucky and Mississippi Congresspersons about the U.S. House of Representatives formally censuring Carolyn Bryant for her role in Emmet Till’s murder. More details to follow. Persons who desire to contribute to the Till lawsuit litigation can donate to the: Litigation Fund for Emmett Till.
Attorney Shabazz is legal counsel for Emmitt Till’s family.
