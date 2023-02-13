Corbel Capital Partners Realizes Investment in L.M.L. Estate Management

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corbel Capital Partners ("Corbel") is pleased to announce that Corbel has successfully realized an investment (the "Transaction") in the L.M.L. Estate Management portfolio of brands, which was sold to Crane Group, a family-owned investment holding and management company based in Columbus, Ohio.

The Company, which was re-named Fairwood Brands by Crane, is a Fort Wayne, Indiana-based portfolio of high-end design, installation, and maintenance services businesses for landscapes, hardscapes, and more. Since Corbel's investment in January 2022, the Company has expanded its geographic reach into three new regions via three add-on acquisitions, funded by Corbel, which significantly grew revenue and profitability. The exit represents an exceptional outcome for both the Company and Corbel, and substantially validates Corbel's ability to act as a strategic partner and capital provider beyond Corbel's initial investment.

"We are thrilled to have the passionate team at Crane Group as partners," said Jason Allevato, founder of Appalachian Capital Holdings, the sponsor equity partner which initially sourced the platform and initiated the portfolio build-out. "This transaction is an excellent example of Corbel's ability to creatively structure win-win capital solutions which create opportunities for operators to grow their businesses."

"The Corbel team was a pleasure to work with," said Scott Morris, co-founder of L.M.L. Estate Management. "Corbel's strategic thinking and capital support for the Company helped us continue to provide an unprecedented level of service to our growing customer base."

About Corbel Capital Partners

Corbel is a Los Angeles based independent investment firm that makes investments into owner-entrepreneur-run businesses. For more information, visit www.corbelcap.com.

About Appalachian Capital

Appalachian Capital Holdings ("AppCap") is an Ohio-based family investment office and independent private equity sponsor that seeks to acquire and grow consumer-facing, service-oriented businesses. For more information, visit www.appcapholdings.com.

About Crane Group

Crane Group is a family-owned company that passionately invests in business, people, and good. Based in Columbus, Ohio and powered by 75 years of proven success, they help partners and communities thrive by providing strategic leadership, flexible capital, and a collaborative spirit. They are creating a future where businesses succeed by running thoughtfully and equitably while uplifting others. www.cranegroup.com

About Fairwood Brands

Fairwood Brands is a nationwide family of companies that create premium outdoor spaces while delivering gold-standard customer service. These companies specialize in luxury landscaping and estate management—providing partnership that anticipates people's needs and then delivers exceptional results.

Contact Information:

Brian Yoon

Managing Director

byoon@corbelcap.com

310.299.2490



Related Files

Corbel Firm Brochure (February 2023).pdf

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment