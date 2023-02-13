Korean Minister Makes Emergency Trip to United States for Exclusive Visit To Discuss Installation Strategy of Alchera X FireScout AI Software for Korea’s National Security

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Korean Minister Lee traveled to the United States with a group of 16 delegates to visit Alchera X, an international AI software development company in California, whose international corporate headquarters is based in Korea. Minister Lee, head of the Ministry of Interior and Safety, and his delegates are desperately trying to resolve the wildfire issue that is plaguing their country. “While the Korean government researched a number of other companies that also attempt to address the issue using AI, they met with and have allocated a budget for installing FireScout the SaaS (Software as a Solution) AI program exclusively with Alchera X,” said Michael Plaksin, Alchera X’s Vice President of Marketing. “With our world-class team of certified individuals to monitor with dedicated support, combined with our 99% accuracy and detection rate, the Minister and his team were extremely impressed by the demonstration they had the chance to personally observe in the Sonoma County facility. Sonoma County is one of several national customers that take advantage of the 24/7/365 capability of the FireScout program. It provides early detection to rapidly allow for the engagement of first responders. Using FireScout increases the potential to minimize the ecological and financial impact of wildfires. More importantly, it can help by early detection to save lives. It was an honor and great responsibility to host and provide unwavering support to the Korean delegation.”



Based on the extended meeting with the Korean delegates, Alchera’s CEO and FireScout Product Supervisor also made the trip to provide support and corporate collaboration. Minister Lee and his team were able to observe actual fire detections, notifications and warnings in real time. “The reason for the visit was to allow the Minister and his team the unparalleled opportunity to experience the accuracy and sophistication of our AI software,” said Michael Plaksin. “They were shown that FireScout has used over 10 million exclusive and independent images of smoke, clouds and dust storms to perfect its detection and protection capabilities. The program is constantly learning. The ongoing enhancement of FireScout provides a greater value each day to Sonoma County and soon to high-risk fire areas in the country of Korea as well. Providing the delegation a first-hand experience to monitor cameras and understand the ability of the program to provide smoke detection from miles away, gave them the confidence and commitment to make exclusive use of FireScout AI. The Ministry of Interior and Safety plans to implement a wildfire monitoring system based on FireScout starting in the near future. The funding allocated to Gangwon-do is critical as this part of the country suffers the most severe wildfire damage in South Korea each year.”

Additional time was spent to provide the delegation with a more in-depth understanding of the success and positive impact that the use of FireScout has had over just the latter part of 2022. FireScout detected a total of 303 fires during the last several months of the year. 213 fires (over 70%) of the fires were detected and notified earlier than standard notification platforms (software, CHP, 911 calls). 198 of those fires (almost 93%) were detected and notified in under 1 minute, with an average time-savings of well over 12 minutes and a combined time savings of almost 3 full days. The delegation was able to effectively and easily make the important and critical decision to allocate funding that would save property and lives in the country of Korea using the FireScout software and the expanding support of Alchera on a global basis.

About Alchera X

Founded in 2016, Alchera X is an artificial intelligence software as a service (SaaS) company that has developed award-winning proprietary technology in the areas of wildfire detection and SMART-Viewing. FireScout, the leader in wildfire detection SaaS, utilizes AI to provide wildfire detection in real time on a 24/7/365 basis. FireScout seamlessly integrates into existing camera/monitor systems. We offer the most informative, effective, and supportive user interface system in the market today. FireScout is presently being used on over 1,000 cameras throughout the western United States and is considered to be the de facto standard in AI for disaster prevention in wildfire management.

Contact:

Michael Plaksin, VP of Marketing

Alchera X

+1 310-503-9901

m.plaksin@alcherainc.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2cacdec3-898e-416c-83e3-eded781b01c5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8aed97de-d6fd-4d13-98f4-09260d47633a