Home Point Capital Announces Details of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

/EIN News/ -- ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HMPT) (the “Company”), today announced that its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "2023 Annual Meeting") will be held virtually by means of remote communication on June 8, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

Stockholders of record of the Company's common stock at the close of business on April 10, 2023, the planned record date for the 2023 Annual Meeting, will be entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the 2023 Annual Meeting.

Additional information regarding the meeting will be contained in the Company’s proxy statement, which will be filed in advance of the meeting.

About Home Point Capital
Home Point Capital is the parent company of Homepoint, one of the nation’s leading mortgage originators and servicers. The Company supports successful homeownership as a crucial element of broader financial security and well-being through delivering long-term value beyond the loan. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Homepoint works with a nationwide network of more than 9,100 mortgage broker partners with deep knowledge and expertise about the communities and customers they serve.

Home Point Financial Corporation d/b/a Homepoint. NMLS No. 7706 (For licensing information, go to: nmlsconsumeraccess.org). Home Point Financial Corporation does not conduct business under the name, “Homepoint” in KY, LA, NY, or WY. In these states, the company conducts business under the full legal name, Home Point Financial Corporation, 2211 Old Earhart Road, Suite 250, Ann Arbor, MI 48105. Toll-Free Tel: 888-616-6866.

