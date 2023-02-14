Ridge Dental Care Makes Sweet Impact on Veterans Day 2022 with Halloween Candy Buy Back

Ridge Dental Care Ridge Dental Care Team Ridge Dental Care General Dentistry Ridge Dental Care Dental Implants Ridge Dental Care Dentures

Ridge Dental Care in Munster, Indiana made a sweet impact on Veterans Day 2022 with their annual Halloween Candy Buy Back event and received positive feedback.

MUNSTER, INDIANA, USA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ridge Dental Care, a dental clinic located in Munster, Indiana, made a sweet impact on Veterans Day 2022 with their annual Halloween Candy Buy Back event. This event is held every year to show support to the troops and to encourage the community to donate their excess Halloween candy to a good cause.

Participants in the event can bring their extra Halloween candy to the clinic, where it will be weighed and they will receive $1 for every pound of candy donated. The collected candy is then packaged and mailed to service men and women as a sweet treat to celebrate Veterans Day.

The Halloween Candy Buy Back is a unique and fun way for the community to get involved and support the troops. Not only does it provide a sweet treat for those serving our country, but it also promotes dental health by reducing the number of sugary treats that children consume.

Dr. Andy Koultourides, the dentist at Ridge Dental Care, says, “Our Halloween Candy Buy Back event is a way for us to give back to those who serve our country and to encourage families to make healthier choices. We are proud to support the troops and to provide a fun and interactive way for the community to get involved.”

The Halloween Candy Buy Back event has been a popular tradition at Ridge Dental Care for many years and continues to grow each year. This year, the event was a big success with several participants and a great amount of candy collected.

The troops were thrilled to receive the packages, which brought a smile to their faces and provided a sweet treat in their time of service.

The Halloween Candy Buy Back event received positive feedback from the community, with many participants expressing their appreciation for the opportunity to give back to the troops.

Ridge Dental Care is a comprehensive dental clinic located in Munster, Indiana, providing a wide range of dental services to meet the needs of the community. The clinic offers a variety of general and cosmetic dentistry services, including routine cleanings, fillings, and extractions. They also specialize in more advanced procedures such as dental implants, which provide a permanent solution for missing teeth, and dentures, which can restore the function and appearance of a full set of teeth. In addition, the clinic offers orthodontic services, including Invisalign and the innovative SureSmile technology, which uses cutting-edge technology to achieve faster, more accurate results.

Overall, the Halloween Candy Buy Back event at Ridge Dental Care was a huge success and a sweet way to show support for the troops on Veterans Day. The clinic continues to lead the way in promoting dental health and supporting the troops, and they look forward to continuing this tradition for many years to come.

Those interested in learning more about them and their involvement in supporting the troops can visit Ridge Dental Care Google Business Profile.

