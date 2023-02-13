Submit Release
Ocean Power Technologies to Report 2023 Third Quarter Results on March 13, 2023

/EIN News/ -- MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J., Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. ("OPT" or "the Company") (NYSE American: OPTT), a leader in innovative and cost-effective low-carbon marine power, data, and service solutions, today announced that it will report its fiscal 2023 third quarter for the period ended January 31, 2023 results after the market closes on Monday, March 13, 2023.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION

A conference call to discuss OPT’s financial results will be held the following morning, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. Philipp Stratmann, CEO, Bob Powers, CFO, and Joseph Dipietro, Treasurer and Controller, will host the call.

  • The dial-in numbers for the conference call are 877-407-8291 or 201-689-8345.

  • Live webcast: Link to 3Q23 Webcast for OPT
  • Call Replay: Will be available by telephone approximately two hours after the call's completion until June 14, 2023. You may access the replay by dialing 877-660-6853 from the U.S. or 201-612-7415 for international callers and using the Conference ID 1373 6523.

  • Webcast Replay: The archived webcast will also be available on the OPT investor relations section of its website.

INDIVIDUAL MEETING INFORMATION

In an effort to increase relations with institutional investors, OPT management has dedicated time to hosting individual meetings with portfolio managers and analysts starting on March 15. If you are interested in scheduling a meeting with OPT management, please contact InvestorRelations@oceanpowertech.com or 609-730-0400 x401.

ABOUT OCEAN POWER TECHNOLOGIES

OPT provides intelligent maritime solutions and services that enable safer, cleaner, and more productive ocean operations for the defense and security, oil and gas, science and research, and offshore wind markets. Our PowerBuoy® platforms provide clean and reliable electric power and real-time data communications for remote maritime and subsea applications. We also provide WAM-V® autonomous surface vessels (ASVs) and marine robotics services through our wholly owned subsidiary Marine Advanced Robotics. We are headquartered in Monroe Township, New Jersey, and have offices in Houston, Texas, and Richmond, California. To learn more, visit www.OceanPowerTechnologies.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION
Investors: 609-730-0400 x401 or InvestorRelations@oceanpowertech.com
Media: 609-730-0400 x402 or MediaRelations@oceanpowertech.com

