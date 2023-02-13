Healey-Driscoll Administration Awards Grants for Water Management and Conservation Projects 

BOSTON — The Healey-Driscoll Administration today announced it has awarded more than $634,000 in grants to help 10 communities with water system interconnections, and demand management and water mitigation projects across the Commonwealth. The grants are part of the Water Management Act (WMA) Grant Program, an effort by the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) and the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) to maintain healthy rivers and streams and improve degraded water resources over time.

“Preserving the Commonwealth’s natural resources is a priority for the Healey-Driscoll Administration, and that starts with the proper management and conservation of the existing resources contained in our waterways and water bodies,” said Governor Maura Healey. “These grants will help local communities build resiliency into their water infrastructure and prepare for future water needs."

“It is critical that we take the actions needed to protect our rivers and aquifers while ensuring that communities have the water they need now and into the future,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “Our Administration is proud to partner with local communities and water suppliers to support these infrastructure projects and their long-term water protection goals.”

The WMA Grant Program, now in its tenth year, helps water suppliers by providing grants for watershed planning projects, demand management, and minimization and mitigation activities for water withdrawal impacts. Significantly, the program guides water management in the Commonwealth for both the long-term water needs of communities and the protection of the aquatic ecosystems.

“In a changing climate, it is important that we navigate a path forward that improves water supply resiliency, and this effort will help us evaluate water infrastructure and provide future supply and protection options,” said EEA Secretary Rebecca Tepper. “These grants will also leverage an additional $171,280 in project work, bringing the total expenditure to more than $805,000, increasing the positive environmental impact from these key local projects.”

“The Commonwealth is committed to protecting and preserving local streams, aquifers, and critical habitats,” said MassDEP Acting Commissioner Gary Moran. “As we continue to see the impacts of climate change at the local level, this funding will support projects that help improve the ecological condition of local waterways and management water demand will into the future.”

The following communities and water suppliers were awarded WMA funds:

Abington/Rockland – $45,875

The Abington/Rockland Joint Water Works will perform their first water rate study since 2012, and the results of the study will help their efforts to control water demand as they consider switching to a conservation-based rate system.

Town of Avon – $55,400

The Town of Avon plans to establish Intermunicipal Agreements with the neighboring communities of Brockton and Stoughton, as well as the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority, to develop a plan of action to permit a permanent water system interconnection to address long-term supply needs.

Town of Hadley – $104,530

The grant will be used to analyze the potential for the rehabilitation of the Mt. Warner Wells as a safe and redundant regional backup water supply for the towns of Hadley and Amherst. This project would involve developing a Pilot Testing Protocol, performing the Pilot Testing, and evaluating potential system hydraulic needs.

Lynnfield Center Water District – $184,000

This grant will aid Lynnfield Center Water District’s (LCWD) interconnection project with Wakefield and the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority system for obtaining other water sources to supplement their existing ground water supply.

City of Peabody – $124,900

This project aims to develop a model to evaluate the resiliency of each of the city’s three drinking water supply reservoirs under various scenarios. A workshop to discuss potential modifications to the city’s management of those sources would also be held.

Town of Plymouth – $60,650

The Town of Plymouth seeks to review and identify the overall operational efficiency and water system capacity and develop implementable strategies that will assist in the optimization of its existing capacity to meet current and future demands for water.

Town of Sterling – $76,415

The Town of Sterling will use these funds to identify unmetered service connections and evaluate if its distribution system can be split into multiple pressure zones. Accomplishment of these objectives can improve operational efficiency by reducing pressures within the system, which may also reduce unaccounted-for water losses.

Towns of Westford and Littleton – $19,392

The primary goal of this project is to improve streamflow in Stony Brook through operation of the existing impoundments in a coordinated manner based on streamflow data and model results to inform operational decisions. The study area is controlled by a series of six control structures located in Littleton and Westford. The project includes updating low-flow release protocols.

“Safe, clean and reliable sources of water for constituents and municipalities will always be a top priority,” said State Senator Jo Comerford (D-Northampton). “I’m very pleased to see Hadley be awarded this grant from the Department of Environmental Protection, and grateful to the officials in Hadley for carrying out this work.”

“When the Legislature authorizes funding, it is always great to see it used locally,” said State Senator John Keenan (D-Quincy). “Thanks to the Healey-Driscoll Administration for granting funding to enable Abington and Rockland to conduct its first water rate study in more than a decade. More vital than ever due to the impacts of climate change, this study will produce results that will give us a sense of how best to preserve our scarce resources, minimize residential costs, and protect our watershed.”

“I am so glad that this grant has been awarded to the Town of Hadley,” said State Representative Daniel Carey (D-Easthampton). “These funds will go a long way to evaluate and plan as we remain vigilant in ensuring our communities continue to have safe drinking water. Thanks to our partners at MassDEP for their hard work in administering this grant and recognizing the importance of this project.”

For more details on the WMA grant projects for 2022-2023, please visit MassDEP’s program webpage.

