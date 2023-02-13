New Frisco Nashville Hot Chicken Restaurant Celebrates Valentine’s Day with Special Promotion
Romance is in the air when you dine with us! There is no love sincerer than the love of food. Come visit our store and we’ll show you!”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crimson Coward has announced it will give its customers free chicken sandwiches at its Frisco restaurant on February 14, 2023, Valentine’s Day. Crimson coward, known for its signature Nashville Hot Chicken intends to make the day more special for diners, most of whom would be marking the occasion with their loved ones.
"Romance is in the air when you dine with us! There is no love sincerer than the love of food. Come visit our store, and we’ll show you!” Says Hassan Bawab, the host and owner of the restaurant. The free sandwiches will be given to the first 25 guests after they have made their purchase.
Two lucky couples will also win Golden Tickets. Each Golden Ticket is redeemable for a free year of food from the Frisco restaurant. Crimson Coward Frisco branch will randomly select the Golden ticket winners on 14th February. Intending diners can find more information regarding the restaurant’s plan for the day on Crimson’s Facebook Page.
Those who are not lucky to win can still enjoy special fried chicken offers. Signing up for the restaurant’s loyalty program will see diners get three free tenders. There is also the option of gift cards for their special person. Physical gift cards are available at the restaurant, and there is also an option for e-gift cards, which can be sent by email or a phone message.
The Crimson Coward Frisco maintains the same Nashville hot chicken traditions of the brand with its menu. The chicken options include three or four tenders, half a dozen wings, one dozen wings, or a juicy boneless chicken, all served with bread and pickles. The sides include crimson fries, mac and cheese, fried pickles, and slaw. For extras, diners’ options include an add-on tender, crimson sauce, honey, pickles, and cheese.
The sandwiches are also an attraction, and guests can pick from four options. The Crimson Sandwich is made up of a boneless breast, slaw, crimson sauce, and pickles served on a brioche bun. The Garlic Twister sandwich is crimson chicken pressed on a tortilla wrap and served with pickles and garlic sauce. For a feel of home, guests can sample the home-style sandwich, which consists of crimson chicken on toasted bread and topped with American Cheese. Finally, there is the old-school-styled grilled cheese sandwich. It consists of white bread toasted with melted cheese.
The menu delights end with the house’s specialty, the Joey Eat Fries. This dish consists of crimson sauce, boneless chicken breast, pickles, crimson sauce, and cheese served over crimson fries. The drinks section is a bit limited, with only fountain drinks available.
On top of using fresh chicken, Crimson Coward also meets halal chicken standards. Guests who love their chicken hot will be challenged by what is available. The restaurant offers five heat levels. The country option has no heat making it perfect for kids and those who do not love hot spices. The mild heat is for those who want a hint of the heat but not a strong taste. Things start getting hot at the medium heat level, and it is excellent for those still working their way up to the hot spicy chicken palate. At crimson-hot heat, the burn is undeniable, and most diners will quit at this point. For enthusiasts, however, the restaurant has a final level aptly named BURRRRN, BABY, BURN.
Crimson Coward just opened its Frisco outlet towards the end of last year, holding its grand opening on December 3, 2022, with a great community turnout. This announcement is a chance for residents and visitors in Frisco to enjoy a different kind of dining experience at one of the premier fried chicken restaurants in the country.
About Crimson Coward
Crimson Coward is inspired by Nashville hot chicken approaches and takes pride in matching the top quality and excellence of the dishes with its own touches and bringing the Nashville Hot Chicken phenomenon to the masses. This excellence and the company’s guarantee to only use all-natural, Non-GMO chicken free of hormones and antibiotics has seen it ranked among the best places to each chicken in America. The restaurant was listed among the 20 best fried chicken restaurants in America by USA Today and in the 35 best fried chicken places in America by MSN.
The Frisco outlet is the first Crimson Coward location in Texas, bringing the total number of outlets in the nation to six. Other locations are in Lake Forest- California, Garden Grove- California, Downey- California, Long Beach- California; and Woodbridge-Virginia
Crimson Coward continually comes up with innovative menu items, customer events, and giveaways, so follow the restaurant on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok to keep up. It also offers full catering, delivery, and takeout services.
Hassan Bawab
Crimson Coward
+1 2144078323
frisco@crimsoncoward.com