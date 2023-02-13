Wabash Brings Sustainability-Focused Solutions to LINK: The Retail Supply Chain Conference

LAFAYETTE, Ind., Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash WNC, the visionary leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, will participate in LINK: The Retail Supply Chain Conference, hosted by the Retail Industry Leaders Association, February 19-22, 2023, in Orlando, Fla.



LINK 2023 is an event for retailers, consumer product manufacturers, and service providers designed to help retail teams shape their supply chains to be stronger, smarter and sustainable.

Wabash will have an information and product exhibit to show its customer-focused solutions, from groundbreaking technology in refrigerated transport to upfitting options and fleet management services.

"Having transformed the way our traditional customers have been doing business for decades, we look forward to introducing Wabash to the broader retail supply chain industry," said Tim Griesgraber, vice president, sales and marketing. "Wabash's innovative, end-to-end solutions and approach to strategic partnerships are designed with the entire supply chain in mind, or what we refer to as our ecosystem. Although we offer a full portfolio of first-to-final mile solutions, at LINK 2023 we'll be featuring the latest in future-forward cold chain solutions, sustainability-focused dry freight delivery, and fleet management efficiency that leverages technology to connect the dots across the entire transportation system."

On display will be Wabash's Acutherm™ Refrigerated Delivery Body with EcoNex™ Technology, part of the company's Acutherm portfolio of intelligent thermal management solutions. This high-performance delivery body upholds food integrity with built-in sustainability. Wabash's proprietary EcoNex Technology is being engineered for improved thermal performance and weight reduction. With the Acutherm Refrigerated Delivery Body with EcoNex Technology, customers may increase their payload while lowering fuel cost and TRU hours, which can help reduce their carbon footprint and total cost of ownership. Wabash's refrigerated delivery body is being engineered to also accommodate a customer's interest to equip an all-electric fleet, as the lighter weight composite is being designed to offset the additional weight of battery packs.

In the pursuit of a zero-emissions solution for medium-duty vehicles, Wabash will also show its Dry Freight Body with DuraPlate® Technology on a Class 4 electric chassis. This product features next-generation panel technology that reduces weight and increases strength through composite technology advancement in core and skin alternatives, with recycling and repurposing in mind.

LINK attendees can discuss their retail logistics challenges with Wabash representatives and see a sampling of the company's product solutions and fleet services in booth #2331. Visit onewabash.com to learn more.

Wabash: Changing How the World Reaches You®

Wabash WNC is the visionary leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries that is Changing How the World Reaches You®. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, the company enables customers to thrive by providing insight into tomorrow and delivering pragmatic solutions today to move everything from first to final mile. Wabash designs, manufactures, and services a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, flatbed trailers, tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade processing equipment. Learn more at onewabash.com.

Media Contact:

Dana Stelsel

Director, Communications

(765) 771-5766

dana.stelsel@onewabash.com