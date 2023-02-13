The Housing Authority of the City of Alameda secures $20.6 million in funding for North Housing Senior Apartments

ALAMEDA, Calif., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Housing Authority of the City of Alameda (AHA) has received $20.6 million dollars from the State of California Department of Housing and Community Development. "The California Multifamily Super NOFA transformed a once burdensome and lengthy funding application process into an accessible and smart one-stop shop that will get more housing built faster," said Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency Secretary Lourdes Castro Ramírez. "This results in new homes for struggling working families, veterans, farmworkers, and people exiting homelessness. California will continue to act with urgency to find new, innovative solutions to fast track housing development."

This funding will help AHA build "North Housing Senior Apartments" which is the first phase of this long planned North Housing community development project. This senior property will include 64 affordable apartments for only seniors (ages 62 years and older) and is comprised of forty studios, twenty-three one-bedroom apartments, and a two-bedroom apartment for an onsite manager.

In a full circle moment, the land, which was originally owned by the Housing Authority in the 1940s was granted back to the Housing Authority (in 2019) via the surplus land act by the U.S. Department of Navy. The land will now serve as the home for a senior property that houses military veterans. 25% of the residents at North Housing Senior Apartments will be veterans in need of supportive housing. "Studios and one-bedroom apartments are in very high demand in the City of Alameda," says AHA Board Chair Carly Grob, "and fill a great need for both seniors and previously homeless military veterans."

Island City Development (ICD), an affiliate of AHA, will be the developer of this project and the Housing Authority of the City of Alameda owns the land. The architect of the North Housing Senior Apartments is HKIT Architects (www.hkit.com). Once the property opens (future opening date TBD), all leasing and property management services will be provided by FPI Management (www.fpimgt.com). AHA staff is actively planning for this community development project to begin construction in either late 2023 or early 2024.

North Housing Senior residents will enjoy property amenities that include a community room, indoor mailroom/lobby, on-site parking, on-site laundry room, bike parking, Wi-Fi hotspot, and on-site property management. AHA's social services partner LifeSTEPS (www.lifestepsusa.org) will provide case management and resident services that connect seniors to resources like food, medical, rental assistance, transportation, hoarding resources, social activities, just to name a few. Interested parties can sign-up to receive "North Housing" updates via email notifications by completing the form on this webpage: www.ahagroup.live.

About AHA

www.alamedahsg.org

For over 80 years, The Housing Authority of the City of Alameda (AHA) has provided a range of housing assistance to low-income households. The primary goal of the Housing Authority is to provide quality, affordable, and safe housing in the City of Alameda. Our programs include Housing Choice Vouchers, Project-Based Vouchers, specialized housing assistance, family self-sufficiency, affordable real estate development, resident services, and management of AHA owned property.

About ICD

www.islandcitydevelopment.org

Island City Development (ICD), established in 2014, is a non-profit public benefit corporation and housing developer focusing on providing decent, safe, and accessible affordable homes to working families, seniors, veterans, and households of low income where no adequate housing exists. ICD, with its partners and affiliates, own, acquires, develops, provides, finances, rehabilitates, and operates 3 properties to date. The actions or partnerships of Island City Development promote social welfare, combat blight and deterioration, work to eliminate discrimination and prejudice and seek to benefit renters within the City of Alameda. ICD partners with the Housing Authority of the City of Alameda to develop new affordable homes and execute major renovations of older properties.

