Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,910 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 358,136 in the last 365 days.

Bally's To Report Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2022 Results On February 23, 2023

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bally's Corporation BALY will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 after market close on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

Management will host a conference call on the same day at 4:30 p.m. EST to discuss results.

To access the conference call, please dial (800) 245-3047 (U.S. toll-free) and reference conference ID BALYQ422. An online audio webcast of the conference call will be available via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website https://ballys.com. An online archive of the webcast will be available for 120 days.

About Bally's Corporation

Bally's Corporation is a global casino-entertainment company with a growing omni-channel presence of Online Sports Betting and iGaming offerings. It currently owns and manages 15 casinos across 10 states, a horse racetrack in Colorado and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, formerly Gamesys Group, a leading, global, online gaming operator, Bally Bet, a first-in-class sports betting platform and Bally Casino, a growing iCasino platform.

With 10,500 employees, Bally's casino operations include approximately 15,000 slot machines, 600 table games and 5,300 hotel rooms. Upon completing the construction of a temporary casino facility in Chicago, IL and a land-based casino near the Nittany Mall in State College, PA, Bally's will own and/or manage 17 casinos across 11 states. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BALY".

Investor Contact

Robert Lavan 
Chief Financial Officer 
401-475-8564 
InvestorRelations@ballys.com

Media Contact

Richard Goldman 
Kekst CNC 
646-847-6102 
BallysMediaInquiries@kekstcnc.com

BALY-INV

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ballys-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-results-on-february-23-2023-301745568.html

SOURCE Bally's Corporation

You just read:

Bally's To Report Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2022 Results On February 23, 2023

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.