Six heartwarming children's stories in one book
Author Marilyn Wassmann narrates six delightful stories for children to enjoyTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "What the Wind Blew In" by Marilyn Wassmann is a compilation of six beautifully written stories for kids (and for the kids at heart). Colorful illustrations are found in between pages which can serve as thinking tools for the children’s creativity and imagination. The titles of the stories are; Tiptoe Through the Toadstools, Ballad of the Birdhouse, Tale of a Tigger, Why Cry Butterfly?, Flube-A-Dube, and Mice Works.
Parents will certainly love reading these stories to their kids. This is a book that contains six stories that tackle interesting plots built around values and morale. One of the stories, Ballad of the Birdhouse, is about the fall of a baby bird, supported by an owl and mother.
Pearl, a huge fan of children’s books, recommends this marvelous work of Wassmann as she says “I always have a soft spot for children's books. Growing up with a love for literature, children's books were my base to find my passion in reading. "What the Wind Blew In", written by Marilyn Wassmann, is an example of a literary work that I believe will enthrall children. It includes six short stories that are all well-thought-out”.
An ideal gift for every child! "What the Wind Blew" In by Marilyn Wassmann is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other leading digital book platforms both in paperback and hardcover. For more information about Marilyn Wassmann’s works, visit marilynwassmann.com.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
