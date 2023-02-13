Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,911 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 358,122 in the last 365 days.

Dundee Corporation Declares Quarterly First Preference Shares, Series 3 Dividend

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.PR.D) (“Dundee”) announced today that its board of directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50733 per cumulative floating rate first preference share, series 3 payable on March 31, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 17, 2023.

The dividend is designated as an eligible dividend for the purposes of section 89 of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

ABOUT DUNDEE CORPORATION

Dundee Corporation is a public Canadian independent holding company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DC.A”. Through its operating subsidiaries, Dundee Corporation is an active investor focused on delivering long-term, sustainable value as a trusted partner in the mining sector with more than 30 years of experience making accretive mining investments.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor and Media Relations
T: (416) 864-3584
E: ir@dundeecorporation.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Dundee Corporation Declares Quarterly First Preference Shares, Series 3 Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.