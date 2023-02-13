Submit Release
PhenixFIN Corporation to host Investor Call March 8, 2023

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PhenixFIN Corporation (NASDAQ: PFX) (the "Company"), a publicly traded business development company, today announced it will host an Investor call on March 8th at 10:00 Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the Investor Call, along with Investor Call materials will be available on Phenix’s Investor Relations website at https://www.phenixfc.com/investor-overview. A replay of the call presentation will be accessible for 90 days.

Webcast Link (audio-only): https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/au7e6hfh

Registration Link (Provides dial-in number and UNIQUE PIN to the conference call participant): https://register.vevent.com/register/BI62adbb9c6d034dbe8654a5046729dd67

ABOUT PHENIXFIN CORPORATION

 PhenixFIN Corporation is a non-diversified, internally managed closed-end management investment company incorporated in Delaware that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. We completed our initial public offering and commenced operations on January 20, 2011. The Company has elected, and intends to qualify annually, to be treated, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. Effective January 1, 2021, the Company operates under an internalized management structure.

For PhenixFIN investor relations, please call 212-859-0390. For media inquiries, please contact info@phenixfc.com.


