Denny’s Corporation Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny's Corporation (the "Company") (NASDAQ: DENN), owner and operator of Denny's Inc. ("Denny's") and Keke's Inc. ("Keke's") today reported results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 28, 2022 and provided a business update on the Company's operations.



Kelli Valade, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We were pleased to deliver Adjusted EBITDA* that was slightly above the high-end of our previously guided range for the fourth quarter given the persistent choppy operating environment. With an evolved leadership structure, the addition of a complementary brand, and refined strategic priorities, we enter 2023 with renewed energy and focus on brand revitalization efforts at Denny’s and plans for accelerated growth at Keke’s."

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

Total operating revenue grew 12.3% to $120.8 million compared to the prior year quarter.

Denny's domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales** grew 2.0% compared to the equivalent fiscal period in 2021, including a 1.7% increase at domestic franchised restaurants and a 6.0% increase at company restaurants.

Opened 13 franchised restaurants, including 5 international locations and 1 Keke's location.

Completed seven remodels, including six franchised restaurants.

Operating income was $17.6 million compared to $62.6 million in the prior year quarter.

Franchise Operating Margin* was $31.6 million, or 47.6% of franchise and license revenue, and Company Restaurant Operating Margin* was $6.8 million, or 12.6% of company restaurant sales.

Net income was $12.8 million, or $0.22 per diluted share.

Adjusted Net Income* and Adjusted Net Income Per Share* were $10.5 million and $0.18, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA* was $23.4 million.

Cash provided by (used in) operating, investing, and financing activities was $14.5 million, $(2.6) million, and $(12.7) million, respectively.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow* was $14.6 million.

Repurchased $7.8 million of common stock.

Full Year 2022 Highlights

Acquired Keke's on July 20, 2022 for $82.5 million.

Total operating revenue grew 14.6% to $456.4 million compared to the prior year.

Denny's domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales** grew 6.3% compared to the equivalent fiscal period in 2021, including a 6.0% increase at domestic franchised restaurants and a 10.4% increase at company restaurants.

Opened 30 franchised restaurants, including 8 international locations and 2 Keke's locations.

Completed 49 remodels, including 38 franchised restaurants.

Operating income was $60.6 million compared to $104.1 million in the prior year.

Franchise Operating Margin* was $121.3 million, or 47.3% of franchise and license revenue, and Company Restaurant Operating Margin* was $20.3 million, or 10.2% of company restaurant sales.

Net income was $74.7 million, or $1.23 per diluted share.

Adjusted Net Income* and Adjusted Net Income Per Share* were $31.6 million and $0.52, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA* was $77.5 million.

Cash provided by (used in) operating, investing, and financing activities was $39.5 million, $(86.6) million, and $20.0 million, respectively.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow* was $40.7 million.

Repurchased $64.9 million of common stock.



Fourth Quarter Results

Total operating revenue increased 12.3% to $120.8 million compared to $107.6 million in the prior year quarter.

Franchise and license revenue was $66.5 million compared to $60.2 million in the prior year quarter. This increase was primarily driven by $5.6 million related to the kitchen modernization rollout and $1.5 million of Keke's franchise revenue in the current quarter.

Company restaurant sales were $54.4 million compared to $47.4 million in the prior year quarter. This increase consists of benefits from Denny's price increases and changes in product mix compared to the prior year quarter and $3.5 million of Keke's company restaurant sales in the current quarter.

Franchise Operating Margin* was $31.6 million, or 47.6% of franchise and license revenue, compared to $31.1 million, or 51.6%, in the prior year quarter. The margin rate was impacted by approximately 450 basis points as kitchen modernization equipment was sold to franchisees at cost.

Company Restaurant Operating Margin* was $6.8 million, or 12.6% of company restaurant sales, compared to $7.0 million, or 14.8%, in the prior year quarter. This margin change was primarily due to commodity and labor inflation, partially offset by the improvement in sales performance at company restaurants.

Total general and administrative expenses were $17.0 million, compared to $17.7 million in the prior year quarter. This change was primarily due to decreases in share-based compensation expense and performance-based incentive compensation, partially offset by an increase in corporate administration expenses compared to the prior year quarter.

The provision for income taxes was $3.3 million, reflecting an effective tax rate of 20.7% for the quarter, compared to an annual effective tax rate of 24.9%. Approximately $3.1 million in cash taxes were paid during the quarter.

Net income was $12.8 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, compared to $43.5 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter. This change in net income was primarily related to the sale of two parcels of real estate in the prior year quarter. Adjusted Net Income* per share was $0.18 compared to $0.16 in the prior year quarter.

The Company ended the quarter with $272.7 million of total debt outstanding, including $261.5 million of borrowings under its credit facility.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow* and Capital Allocation

Adjusted Free Cash Flow* in the quarter was $14.6 million after investing $1.7 million in cash capital expenditures, including the remodel of one company restaurant and facilities maintenance.



During the quarter, the Company allocated $7.8 million to share repurchases resulting in approximately $153 million remaining under its existing repurchase authorization.

Business Outlook

The following full year 2023 expectations reflect management's expectations that the current consumer and economic environment will not change materially.

Denny's domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales** between 3% and 6%.

Consolidated restaurant openings of 35 to 45, including 8 to 12 new Keke's restaurants, with a consolidated net decline of 15 to 25.

Commodity inflation between 4% and 6%.

Labor inflation of approximately 5%.

Consolidated total general and administrative expenses between $79 million and $82 million, including approximately $14 million related to share-based compensation expense which does not impact Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA*.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA* between $86 million and $90 million.

* Please refer to the Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Financial Measures, as well as the Reconciliation of Operating Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures included in the following tables. The Company is not able to reconcile the forward-looking non-GAAP estimates set forth above to their most directly comparable U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) estimates without unreasonable efforts because it is unable to predict, forecast or determine the probable significance of the items impacting these estimates, including gains, losses and other charges, with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Accordingly, the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP estimates are not provided.

** Same-restaurant sales include sales at company restaurants and non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants that were open during the comparable periods noted. Total operating revenue is limited to company restaurant sales and royalties, advertising revenue, fees and occupancy revenue from non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants. Accordingly, domestic franchise same-restaurant sales and domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, the Company's results as reported under GAAP.



About Denny's Corporation

Denny’s Corporation is one of America’s largest full-service restaurant chains based on number of restaurants. As of December 28, 2022, the Company consisted of 1,656 restaurants, 1,582 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 74 of which were company operated.

Denny's Corporation consists of the Denny’s brand and the Keke’s brand. As of December 28, 2022, the Denny's brand consisted of 1,602 global restaurants, 1,536 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 66 of which were company operated. As of December 28, 2022, the Keke's brand consisted of 54 restaurants, 46 of which were franchised restaurants and 8 of which were company operated.

DENNY’S CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) ($ in thousands) 12/28/22 12/29/21 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,523 $ 30,624 Investments 1,746 2,551 Receivables, net 25,576 19,621 Inventories 5,538 5,060 Assets held for sale 1,403 — Prepaid and other current assets 12,529 11,393 Total current assets 50,315 69,249 Property, net 94,469 91,176 Finance lease right-of-use assets, net 6,499 7,709 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 126,065 128,727 Goodwill 72,740 36,884 Intangible assets, net 95,034 50,226 Deferred financing costs, net 2,337 2,971 Deferred income taxes, net — 11,502 Other noncurrent assets 50,876 37,083 Total assets $ 498,335 $ 435,527 Liabilities Current liabilities Current finance lease liabilities $ 1,683 $ 1,952 Current operating lease liabilities 15,310 15,829 Accounts payable 19,896 15,595 Other current liabilities 56,762 64,146 Total current liabilities 93,651 97,522 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt 261,500 170,000 Noncurrent finance lease liabilities 9,555 10,744 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 123,404 126,296 Liability for insurance claims, less current portion 7,324 8,438 Deferred income taxes, net 7,419 — Other noncurrent liabilities 32,598 87,792 Total long-term liabilities 441,800 403,270 Total liabilities 535,451 500,792 Shareholders' deficit Common stock 650 642 Paid-in capital 142,136 135,596 Deficit (41,729 ) (116,441 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (42,697 ) (54,470 ) Treasury stock (95,476 ) (30,592 ) Total shareholders' deficit (37,116 ) (65,265 ) Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit $ 498,335 $ 435,527 Debt Balances Credit facility revolver due 2026 $ 261,500 $ 170,000 Finance lease liabilities 11,238 12,696 Total debt $ 272,738 $ 182,696





DENNY’S CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Quarter Ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) 12/28/22 12/29/21 Revenue: Company restaurant sales $ 54,399 $ 47,406 Franchise and license revenue 66,450 60,233 Total operating revenue 120,849 107,639 Costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization 47,554 40,386 Costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization 34,814 29,178 General and administrative expenses 16,985 17,694 Depreciation and amortization 3,810 4,066 Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net 46 (46,309 ) Total operating costs and expenses, net 103,209 45,015 Operating income 17,640 62,624 Interest expense, net 4,240 3,134 Other nonoperating expense (income), net (2,714 ) 989 Income before income taxes 16,114 58,501 Provision for income taxes 3,343 15,046 Net income $ 12,771 $ 43,455 Net income per share - basic $ 0.22 $ 0.67 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.22 $ 0.67 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 58,406 64,449 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 58,480 64,870 Comprehensive income $ 13,377 $ 45,241 General and Administrative Expenses Corporate administrative expenses $ 13,812 $ 11,993 Share-based compensation 1,933 3,390 Incentive compensation 866 1,617 Deferred compensation valuation adjustments 374 694 Total general and administrative expenses $ 16,985 $ 17,694





DENNY’S CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Fiscal Year Ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) 12/28/22 12/29/21 Revenue: Company restaurant sales $ 199,753 $ 175,017 Franchise and license revenue 256,676 223,157 Total operating revenue 456,429 398,174 Costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization 179,458 146,932 Costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization 135,327 109,140 General and administrative expenses 67,173 68,686 Depreciation and amortization 14,862 15,446 Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net (1,005 ) (46,105 ) Total operating costs and expenses, net 395,815 294,099 Operating income 60,614 104,075 Interest expense, net 13,769 15,148 Other nonoperating income, net (52,585 ) (15,176 ) Income before income taxes 99,430 104,103 Provision for income taxes 24,718 26,030 Net income $ 74,712 $ 78,073 Net income per share - basic $ 1.23 $ 1.20 Net income per share - diluted $ 1.23 $ 1.19 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 60,771 65,171 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 60,879 65,573 Comprehensive income $ 86,485 $ 84,008 General and Administrative Expenses Corporate administrative expenses $ 52,115 $ 44,367 Share-based compensation 11,400 13,602 Incentive compensation 5,811 8,628 Deferred compensation valuation adjustments (2,153 ) 2,089 Total general and administrative expenses $ 67,173 $ 68,686





DENNY’S CORPORATION Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

The Company believes that, in addition to GAAP measures, certain non-GAAP financial measures are appropriate indicators to assist in the evaluation of operating performance and liquidity on a period-to-period basis. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share internally as performance measures for planning purposes, including the preparation of annual operating budgets, and for compensation purposes, including incentive compensation for certain employees. Adjusted EBITDA is also used in the calculation of financial covenant ratios in accordance with the Company’s credit facility. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is also used as a non-GAAP liquidity measure by Management to assess the Company’s ability to generate cash and plan for future operating and capital actions. Management believes that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Per Share and Adjusted Free Cash Flow provide useful information to investors and analysts about the Company’s operating results, financial condition or cash flows. However, each of these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, operating income, net income, net income per share, net cash provided by operating activities, or other financial performance and liquidity measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended ($ in thousands) 12/28/22 12/29/21 12/28/22 12/29/21 Net income $ 12,771 $ 43,455 $ 74,712 $ 78,073 Provision for income taxes 3,343 15,046 24,718 26,030 Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net 46 (46,309 ) (1,005 ) (46,105 ) Other nonoperating expense (income), net (2,714 ) 989 (52,585 ) (15,176 ) Share-based compensation expense 1,933 3,390 11,400 13,602 Deferred compensation plan valuation adjustments 374 694 (2,153 ) 2,089 Interest expense, net 4,240 3,134 13,769 15,148 Depreciation and amortization 3,810 4,066 14,862 15,446 Cash payments for restructuring charges and exit costs (402 ) (219 ) (1,067 ) (1,767 ) Cash payments for share-based compensation — (193 ) (5,147 ) (1,758 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 23,401 $ 24,053 $ 77,504 $ 85,582





DENNY’S CORPORATION Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Continued (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended ($ in thousands) 12/28/22 12/29/21 12/28/22 12/29/21 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 14,502 $ 12,944 $ 39,452 $ 76,173 Capital expenditures (1,698 ) (2,034 ) (11,844 ) (7,355 ) Acquisition of real estate and restaurant(1) — (10,369 ) (750 ) (10,369 ) Cash payments for restructuring charges and exit costs (402 ) (219 ) (1,067 ) (1,767 ) Cash payments for share-based compensation — (193 ) (5,147 ) (1,758 ) Deferred compensation plan valuation adjustments 374 694 (2,153 ) 2,089 Other nonoperating expense (income), net (2,714 ) 989 (52,585 ) (15,176 ) Gains (losses) on investments (16 ) (32 ) (305 ) (21 ) Gains (losses) on early termination of debt and leases 8 471 37 523 Amortization of deferred financing costs (159 ) (159 ) (634 ) (1,105 ) Gains (losses) and amortization on interest rate swap derivatives, net 2,311 (2,142 ) 54,989 12,629 Interest expense, net 4,240 3,134 13,769 15,148 Cash interest expense, net(2) (3,925 ) (3,916 ) (14,923 ) (17,152 ) Deferred income tax expense 937 (10,384 ) (14,732 ) (14,097 ) Decrease (increase) in tax valuation allowance (546 ) 5,031 (546 ) 5,031 Provision for income taxes 3,343 15,046 24,718 26,030 Income taxes paid, net (3,135 ) (4,304 ) (9,296 ) (9,942 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding acquisitions and dispositions Receivables 1,104 2,809 5,892 (1,373 ) Inventories (3,406 ) 3,830 460 3,879 Other current assets 2,821 (3,158 ) 1,138 (7,454 ) Other noncurrent assets 5,318 860 2,129 1,881 Operating lease assets and liabilities 136 371 696 1,521 Accounts payable (7,033 ) (248 ) (3,918 ) (6,608 ) Accrued payroll (535 ) (1,651 ) 2,850 (3,113 ) Accrued taxes 2,007 1,570 81 317 Other accrued liabilities 3,843 (6,794 ) 5,867 (12,684 ) Other noncurrent liabilities (2,732 ) 1,284 6,513 5,517 Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 14,643 $ 3,430 $ 40,691 $ 40,764





(1 ) For the year-to-date period ended December 28, 2022, amount includes cash paid for the acquisition of a Denny's franchise restaurant and excludes capital paid for the acquisition of Keke's. (2 ) Includes cash interest expense (income), net and cash (receipts) payments of approximately $(0.1) million and $1.8 million for dedesignated interest rate swap derivatives for the quarter and year-to-date periods ended December 28, 2022, respectively. Includes cash interest expense, net and cash payments of approximately $0.9 million and $3.3 million for dedesignated interest rate swap derivatives for the quarter and year-to-date periods ended December 29, 2021, respectively.





DENNY’S CORPORATION Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Continued (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) 12/28/22 12/29/21 12/28/22 12/29/21 Adjusted EBITDA $ 23,401 $ 24,053 $ 77,504 $ 85,582 Cash interest expense, net(1) (3,925 ) (3,916 ) (14,923 ) (17,152 ) Cash paid for income taxes, net (3,135 ) (4,304 ) (9,296 ) (9,942 ) Cash paid for capital expenditures, real estate and restaurant(2) (1,698 ) (12,403 ) (12,594 ) (17,724 ) Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 14,643 $ 3,430 $ 40,691 $ 40,764 Net income $ 12,771 $ 43,455 $ 74,712 $ 78,073 (Gains) losses on interest rate swap derivatives (2,311 ) 2,142 (54,989 ) (12,629 ) (Gains) losses on sales of assets and other charges, net (67 ) (46,722 ) (3,378 ) (47,822 ) Impairment charges — 442 963 442 Tax effect(3) 152 11,177 14,294 15,002 Adjusted Net Income $ 10,545 $ 10,494 $ 31,602 $ 33,066 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 58,480 64,870 60,879 65,573 Net Income Per Share - Diluted $ 0.22 $ 0.67 $ 1.23 $ 1.19 Adjustments Per Share $ (0.04 ) $ (0.51 ) $ (0.71 ) $ (0.69 ) Adjusted Net Income Per Share $ 0.18 $ 0.16 $ 0.52 $ 0.50





(1 ) Includes cash interest expense (income), net and cash (receipts) payments of approximately $(0.1) million and $1.8 million for dedesignated interest rate swap derivatives for the quarter and year-to-date periods ended December 28, 2022, respectively. Includes cash interest expense, net and cash payments of approximately $0.9 million and $3.3 million for dedesignated interest rate swap derivatives for the quarter and year-to-date periods ended December 29, 2021, respectively. (2 ) For the year-to-date period ended December 28, 2022, amount includes cash paid for capital expenditures and the acquisition of a Denny's franchise restaurant, and excludes capital paid for the acquisition of Keke's. (3 ) Tax adjustments for the quarter and year-to-date periods ended December 28, 2022 reflect an effective tax rate of 6.4% and 24.9%, respectively. Tax adjustments for the quarter and year-to-date periods ended December 29, 2021 reflect an effective tax rate of 25.3% and 25.0%, respectively.





DENNY’S CORPORATION Reconciliation of Operating Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

The Company believes that, in addition to GAAP measures, certain other non-GAAP financial measures are appropriate indicators to assist in the evaluation of restaurant-level operating efficiency and performance of ongoing restaurant-level operations. The Company uses Restaurant-level Operating Margin, Company Restaurant Operating Margin and Franchise Operating Margin internally as performance measures for planning purposes, including the preparation of annual operating budgets, and these three non-GAAP measures are used to evaluate operating effectiveness.

The Company defines Restaurant-level Operating Margin as operating income excluding the following three items: general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, and operating (gains), losses and other charges, net. Restaurant-level Operating Margin is presented as a percent of total operating revenue. The Company excludes general and administrative expenses, which include primarily non-restaurant-level costs associated with support of company and franchised restaurants and other activities at their corporate office. The Company excludes depreciation and amortization expense, substantially all of which is related to company restaurant-level assets, because such expenses represent historical sunk costs which do not reflect current cash outlays for the restaurants. The Company excludes special items, included within operating (gains), losses and other charges, net, to provide investors with a clearer perspective of its ongoing operating performance and a more relevant comparison to prior period results.

Restaurant-level Operating Margin is the total of Company Restaurant Operating Margin and Franchise Operating Margin. The Company defines Company Restaurant Operating Margin as company restaurant sales less costs of company restaurant sales (which include product costs, company restaurant level payroll and benefits, occupancy costs, and other operating costs including utilities, repairs and maintenance, marketing and other expenses) and presents it as a percent of company restaurant sales. The Company defines Franchise Operating Margin as franchise and license revenue (which includes franchise royalties and other non-food and beverage revenue streams such as initial franchise and other fees, advertising revenue and occupancy revenue) less costs of franchise and license revenue and presents it as a percent of franchise and license revenue.

These non-GAAP financial measures provide a meaningful comparison between periods and enable investors to focus on the performance of restaurant-level operations by excluding revenues and costs unrelated to food and beverage sales in addition to corporate general and administrative expense, depreciation and amortization, and operating (gains), losses and other charges, net. However, each of these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, operating income, net income or other financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Restaurant-level Operating Margin, Company Restaurant Operating Margin and Franchise Operating Margin do not accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders because of the aforementioned excluded items and are not indicative of the overall results for the Company.

Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended ($ in thousands) 12/28/22 12/29/21 12/28/22 12/29/21 Operating income $ 17,640 $ 62,624 $ 60,614 $ 104,075 General and administrative expenses 16,985 17,694 67,173 68,686 Depreciation and amortization 3,810 4,066 14,862 15,446 Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net 46 (46,309 ) (1,005 ) (46,105 ) Restaurant-level Operating Margin $ 38,481 $ 38,075 $ 141,644 $ 142,102 Restaurant-level Operating Margin consists of: Company Restaurant Operating Margin(1) $ 6,845 $ 7,020 $ 20,295 $ 28,085 Franchise Operating Margin(2) 31,636 31,055 121,349 114,017 Restaurant-level Operating Margin $ 38,481 $ 38,075 $ 141,644 $ 142,102





(1 ) Company Restaurant Operating Margin is calculated as operating income plus general and administrative expenses; depreciation and amortization; operating (gains), losses and other charges, net; and costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization; less franchise and license revenue. (2 ) Franchise Operating Margin is calculated as operating income plus general and administrative expenses; depreciation and amortization; operating (gains), losses and other charges, net; and costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization; less company restaurant sales.





DENNY’S CORPORATION Operating Margins (Unaudited) Quarter Ended ($ in thousands) 12/28/22 12/29/21 Company restaurant operations:(1) Company restaurant sales $ 54,399 100.0 % $ 47,406 100.0 % Costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization: Product costs 14,743 27.1 % 11,833 25.0 % Payroll and benefits 20,814 38.3 % 17,998 38.0 % Occupancy 3,838 7.1 % 2,955 6.2 % Other operating costs: Utilities 2,062 3.8 % 1,539 3.2 % Repairs and maintenance 1,071 2.0 % 853 1.8 % Marketing 1,417 2.6 % 1,023 2.2 % Legal settlements 1 0.0 % 990 2.1 % Other direct costs 3,608 6.6 % 3,195 6.7 % Total costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization $ 47,554 87.4 % $ 40,386 85.2 % Company restaurant operating margin (non-GAAP)(2) $ 6,845 12.6 % $ 7,020 14.8 % Franchise operations:(3) Franchise and license revenue: Royalties $ 29,615 44.6 % $ 28,128 46.7 % Advertising revenue 19,284 29.0 % 19,031 31.6 % Initial and other fees 8,227 12.4 % 2,663 4.4 % Occupancy revenue 9,324 14.0 % 10,411 17.3 % Total franchise and license revenue $ 66,450 100.0 % $ 60,233 100.0 % Costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization: Advertising costs $ 19,284 29.0 % $ 19,030 31.6 % Occupancy costs 5,739 8.6 % 6,374 10.6 % Other direct costs 9,791 14.7 % 3,774 6.3 % Total costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization $ 34,814 52.4 % $ 29,178 48.4 % Franchise operating margin (non-GAAP)(2) $ 31,636 47.6 % $ 31,055 51.6 % Total operating revenue(4) $ 120,849 100.0 % $ 107,639 100.0 % Total costs of operating revenue(4) 82,368 68.2 % 69,564 64.6 % Restaurant-level operating margin (non-GAAP)(4)(2) $ 38,481 31.8 % $ 38,075 35.4 % Other operating expenses:(4)(2) General and administrative expenses $ 16,985 14.1 % $ 17,694 16.4 % Depreciation and amortization 3,810 3.2 % 4,066 3.8 % Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net 46 0.0 % (46,309 ) (43.0) % Total other operating expenses (income) $ 20,841 17.2 % $ (24,549 ) (22.8) % Operating income(4) $ 17,640 14.6 % $ 62,624 58.2 % (1 ) As a percentage of company restaurant sales. (2 ) Other operating expenses such as general and administrative expenses and depreciation and amortization relate to both company and franchise operations and are not allocated to costs of company restaurant sales and costs of franchise and license revenue. As such, operating margin is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. Operating margins should be considered as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, operating income, net income or other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. (3 ) As a percentage of franchise and license revenue. (4 ) As a percentage of total operating revenue.





DENNY’S CORPORATION Operating Margins (Unaudited) Fiscal Year Ended ($ in thousands) 12/28/22 12/29/21 Company restaurant operations:(1) Company restaurant sales $ 199,753 100.0 % $ 175,017 100.0 % Costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization: Product costs 53,617 26.8 % 42,982 24.6 % Payroll and benefits 76,412 38.3 % 65,337 37.3 % Occupancy 15,154 7.6 % 11,662 6.7 % Other operating costs: Utilities 7,273 3.6 % 5,814 3.3 % Repairs and maintenance 3,874 1.9 % 2,743 1.6 % Marketing 5,294 2.7 % 4,594 2.6 % Legal settlements 4,224 2.1 % 2,134 1.2 % Other direct costs 13,610 6.8 % 11,666 6.7 % Total costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization $ 179,458 89.8 % $ 146,932 84.0 % Company restaurant operating margin (non-GAAP)(2) $ 20,295 10.2 % $ 28,085 16.0 % Franchise operations:(3) Franchise and license revenue: Royalties $ 113,891 44.4 % $ 103,425 46.4 % Advertising revenue 75,926 29.6 % 69,957 31.3 % Initial and other fees 28,262 11.0 % 8,009 3.6 % Occupancy revenue 38,597 15.0 % 41,766 18.7 % Total franchise and license revenue $ 256,676 100.0 % $ 223,157 100.0 % Costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization: Advertising costs $ 75,926 29.6 % $ 69,957 31.3 % Occupancy costs 24,090 9.4 % 26,237 11.8 % Other direct costs 35,311 13.8 % 12,946 5.8 % Total costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization $ 135,327 52.7 % $ 109,140 48.9 % Franchise operating margin (non-GAAP)(2) $ 121,349 47.3 % $ 114,017 51.1 % Total operating revenue(4) $ 456,429 100.0 % $ 398,174 100.0 % Total costs of operating revenue(4) 314,785 69.0 % 256,072 64.3 % Restaurant-level operating margin (non-GAAP)(4)(2) $ 141,644 31.0 % $ 142,102 35.7 % Other operating expenses:(4)(2) General and administrative expenses $ 67,173 14.7 % $ 68,686 17.3 % Depreciation and amortization 14,862 3.3 % 15,446 3.9 % Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net (1,005 ) (0.2) % (46,105 ) (11.6) % Total other operating expenses $ 81,030 17.8 % $ 38,027 9.6 % Operating income(4) $ 60,614 13.3 % $ 104,075 26.1 % (1 ) As a percentage of company restaurant sales. (2 ) Other operating expenses such as general and administrative expenses and depreciation and amortization relate to both company and franchise operations and are not allocated to costs of company restaurant sales and costs of franchise and license revenue. As such, operating margin is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. Operating margin should be considered as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, operating income, net income or other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. (3 ) As a percentage of franchise and license revenue. (4 ) As a percentage of total operating revenue.





DENNY’S CORPORATION Statistical Data (Unaudited) Denny's Keke's(2) Changes in Same-Restaurant Sales(1) Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended (Increase vs. prior year) 12/28/22 12/29/21 12/28/22 12/29/21 12/28/22 12/29/21 12/28/22 12/29/21 Company Restaurants 6.0 % 58.6 % 10.4 % 55.3 % N/A N/A N/A N/A Domestic Franchise Restaurants 1.7 % 48.3 % 6.0 % 40.1 % N/A N/A N/A N/A Domestic System-wide Restaurants 2.0 % 49.0 % 6.3 % 41.1 % N/A N/A N/A N/A Denny's Keke's(2) Average Unit Sales Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended ($ in thousands) 12/28/22 12/29/21 12/28/22 12/29/21 12/28/22 12/29/21 12/28/22 12/29/21 Company Restaurants $ 776 $ 735 $ 2,985 $ 2,709 $ 438 N/A $ 772 N/A Franchised Restaurants $ 448 $ 431 $ 1,729 $ 1,597 $ 453 N/A $ 802 N/A (1 ) Same-restaurant sales include sales at company restaurants and non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants that were open during the comparable periods noted. Total operating revenue is limited to company restaurant sales and royalties, advertising revenue, fees and occupancy revenue from non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants. Accordingly, domestic franchise same-restaurant sales and domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, the Company's results as reported under GAAP. Keke's comparable same-restaurant sales will not be reported for the first year following the acquisition. (2 ) Effective July 20, 2022, the Company acquired Keke's, as such the data represents post-acquisition results.





Denny's Keke's Franchised Franchised Restaurant Unit Activity Company & Licensed Total Company & Licensed Total Ending Units September 28, 2022 66 1,547 1,613 8 45 53 Units Opened — 12 12 — 1 1 Units Acquired — — — — — — Units Reacquired — — — — — — Units Closed — (23 ) (23 ) — — — Net Change — (11 ) (11 ) — 1 1 Ending Units December 28, 2022 66 1,536 1,602 8 46 54 Equivalent Units Fourth Quarter 2022 65 1,543 1,608 8 46 54 Fourth Quarter 2021 64 1,580 1,644 — — — Net Change 1 (37 ) (36 ) 8 46 54 Denny's Keke's Franchised Franchised Restaurant Unit Activity Company & Licensed Total Company & Licensed Total Ending Units December 29, 2021 65 1,575 1,640 — — — Units Opened — 28 28 — 2 2 Units Acquired(3) — — — 8 44 52 Units Reacquired 1 (1 ) — — — — Units Closed — (66 ) (66 ) — — — Net Change 1 (39 ) (38 ) 8 46 54 Ending Units December 28, 2022 66 1,536 1,602 8 46 54 Equivalent Units Year-to-Date 2022 65 1,561 1,626 4 20 24 Year-to-Date 2021 65 1,581 1,646 — — — Net Change — (20 ) (20 ) 4 20 24 (3)

Effective July 20, 2022, the Company acquired Keke's, consisting of 8 company operated restaurants and 44 franchised restaurants.





