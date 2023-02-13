WISCONSIN, February 13 - An Act to consolidate, renumber and amend 165.775 (4) (intro.) and (b); to amend 165.775 (3) (b) and 165.775 (4) (a); and to create 165.775 (4) (b) 2. and 3. of the statutes; Relating to: a time limit for processing sexual assault kits. (FE)
Status: A - Criminal Justice and Public Safety
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab36
You just read:
AB36 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety - 2023-02-13
