Award-Winning Dubai Celebrity Photographer Suh Chenwi Eric Set For Induction Into the Photographers Hall of Fame

/EIN News/ -- Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Elite Photographers Hall of Fame Organizers has officially announced the induction of Award-Winning Dubai Celebrity Photographer Suh Chenwi Eric popularly known as @deinephoto on instagram into the 2023 Elite Photographers Hall of Famers Class. The prestigious ceremony has been scheduled to take place in Dubai in December 2023, although an official date is yet to be announced. The organizers have promised in attendance many super stars and musicians.

Suh Chenwi Eric's humble beginning is a story that will inspire anyone who is struggling to make it in life. The Cameroonian born Suh's journey as a photographer has taken the celebrity photographer to some amazing places, from the breathtaking landscapes of Norway to the bustling streets of Dubai.



Eric had to start from scratch after moving back to Cameroon and had to leave everything behind, the experiences never got in the way of the photographer's dreams. The support from family helped Suh to purchase a camera and start building a photography business that has grown so big as one of the biggest photography businesses in Dubai. Through hard work, dedication, and the support of the loving family and clients of the celebrated photographer, Suh was able to make a name as a celebrity photographer in Dubai and has won so many prestigious photography awards.

One of the biggest challenges Suh faced was having to start over in a new country where no one can vouch of his abilities and talent as a photographer. Suh worked for free just to get his foot in the door and build his portfolio. Additionally, the civil unrest in Cameroon forced Suh to flee to Dubai, which was a tough transition. However, the celebrity photographer never gave up and immersed himself in the culture of Dubai to capture its unique beauty.

