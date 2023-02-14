iovox to Showcase Business Benefits of Conversational AI at the Asia Pacific Property Portal Watch Conference

Christos Votsis, iovox Managing Director, EMEA to speak at Bangkok Property Portal Watch Conference

iovox to share real-world applications and tangible ROI that companies are seeing through the use of iovox Insights, a conversational AI solution.

Conversational AI is no longer just a theoretical concept - it's transforming the way executives run their companies by uncovering insights from phone interactions.” — Christos Votsis, iovox Managing Director, EMEA

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marketplace executives from around the world will gather in Bangkok from February 28 through March 2nd for the annual Property Portal Watch Conference. Christos Votsis, Managing Director, EMEA for iovox, will deliver a keynote address showcasing the power of iovox Insights, a cutting-edge conversational AI solution that leverages phone conversation data to provide valuable business insights.

Uncovering Hidden Revenue Opportunities with iovox Insights

"We're thrilled to be back in Bangkok as a Platinum sponsor for this important conference,” said Christos Votsis, Managing Director, EMEA for iovox. “We can't wait to share the real-life business benefits our customers have seen from using iovox Insights. Conversational AI is no longer just a theoretical concept - it's transforming the way executives run their companies by uncovering insights from phone interactions. This has resulted in numerous instances of significant increases in revenue, totaling millions."

In addition to the keynote by Christos Votsis, iovox is pleased to announce a conference workshop led by James Gray, Director of Marketplaces, and Cecilia West, Director of Account Management. Entitled 'Results: How Are Leading Portals Using New iovox Technology?', the interactive session will provide a comprehensive examination of the various applications of conversational AI in marketplace businesses.

Practical Insights with Real-World Case Studies

"Attendees of our conference expect practical insights and actionable information that can enhance their business, and iovox has consistently delivered with noteworthy case studies," said Simon Baker, Founder of Online Marketplaces / Property Portal Watch, and CAV Investment Group. "We're eagerly anticipating their presentation and workshop on how conversational AI is being applied in marketplaces around the world."

Bangkok Plays Host to Global Marketplace Leaders

The 3-day Asia Pacific Property Portal Watch Conference begins February 28, 2023, with a Masterclass. Hosted at the Carlton Hotel in Bangkok, the event will feature prominent speakers from REA Group, Juwai IQI, ohmyhome, European Internet Ventures, Frontier Digital Ventures, FazWaz, Property Scout, and many others. Visit https://www.ppwbangkok23.com/ for more information.

About iovox

Iovox empowers companies worldwide to boost revenue and enhance operational efficiency through its call tracking, analytics, and conversational AI solutions, available as off-the-shelf products or tailored via a cutting-edge API. With clients in over 100 countries and offices in London, Paris, San Francisco, and Sydney, iovox is a global leader in the industry.