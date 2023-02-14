Richard Rathe and John Capano Join Forces to Launch The Ev&Ex Agency, a New Experiential Marketing Agency
Helmed by proven industry veterans, The Ev&Ex Agency delivers creativity in service of commerce for brands of all sizes
Early in our conversations about creating The Ev&Ex Agency, it was clear to us there was a strong market desire for a new approach to event and experiential marketing.”IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Experiential marketing industry veterans, Richard Rathe and John Capano, have teamed up to launch The Ev&Ex Agency, LLC (pronounced “evanex”), a new experiential marketing agency. The Ev&Ex Agency is a full-service events and experiential marketing agency that helps brands identify, engage, and motivate audiences to action, serving brands of all sizes.
— Richard Rathe, Managing Partner, The Ev&Ex Agency
Touting a combined 50+ years of industry experience working with some of the world’s largest and fastest growing brands, including Amazon, AT&T, Hulu, Google, Meta, Netflix, Nissan and Toyota, the brand-new agency will offer new clients a full suite of solutions centered on delivering engaging events and experiences.
“Early in our conversations about creating The Ev&Ex Agency, it was clear to us there was a strong market desire for a new approach to event and experiential marketing,” Richard Rathe, managing partner, The Ev&Ex Agency. “The pandemic disrupted a lot of business-as-usual in the events space, but it also presented an opportunity to create value for those brands that are open to new ideas and new ways of doing things. The Ev&Ex Agency is being created to fill that void and provide creative services for brands of every size.”
Staffed by a team of industry veterans, the new agency will offer a wide range of event and experiential marketing services - strategy development, concepting and design, program management, and onsite production and execution - providing the right solution for any brand. The team plans to target client partners across multiple industries including technology, telecommunications, financial services, automotive and consumer goods.
“Now is the perfect time for a new entry in the event and experiential marketing space that offers strategy, creative, and full execution for brands that want to attract and engage their audiences,” said John Capano, chief client officer, The Ev&Ex Agency. “We are building an agency that can optimize any size budget and achieve results that ultimately drive our clients’ businesses forward. Whether it’s B2B or B2C, our team has deep expertise in executing live, virtual and hybrid events that drive results with proven ROI.”
The agency is actively seeking creative talent and is set to announce key hires in the areas of client service, creative and production in the coming weeks.
For more information go to www.evandexagency.com.
About The Ev&Ex Agency, LLC
The Ev&Ex Agency, LLC is a global events and experience agency. We help brands identify, engage, and motivate their audiences. We understand that budgets and timelines are the reality of our business, but we believe that strategic thinking, innovative creativity, and technical expertise can overcome almost any challenge in achieving event and experiential marketing goals. Whether events are live, virtual or hybrid, we have the expertise and creativity to help brands engage and motivate their audiences. The Ev&Ex Agency, LLC is a privately held company with offices in New York and Los Angeles. More information is available at www.evandexagency.com.
Tania Weinkle
Tania Weinkle Public Relations
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram