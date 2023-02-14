LAWSUIT: Olivia Wilde/Jason Sudeikis’ Nanny Describes Unbearable Anxiety, Stress After Wilde Left and Sudeikis Spiraled
In the ongoing saga of the very public split and custody battle of actors Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis, the couple’s former nanny is now suing for wrongful termination, describing unbearable stress and anxiety inside the home after Wilde abruptly moved out.
The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, names as defendants Wilde, Sudeikis and ML Management LLC, which paid for nanny Ericka Genaro’s services.
Genaro is available to talk about what life was like working for the actors, as well as the meltdown she says Sudeikis suffered in Wilde’s absence, countering claims by the pair that she is lying about everything. Genaro can also explain how the toxic nature of the household led to her suffering severe emotional distress, debilitating anxiety and her eventual wrongful termination.
“Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis really stepped in it by firing my client when she needed a 72-hour break from the emotional chaos their split created, as prescribed by her physician,” said Ron Zambrano, Genaro’s attorney. “Employees are most vulnerable when they need time off to care for themselves. Laws are in place for just that reason, to afford them peace of mind to take that time without fear of losing their jobs.”
Genaro began working for the couple in 2018. About two years later, according to the lawsuit, Wilde abruptly moved out, leaving Sudeikis in a desperate emotional state, leaning on Genaro for support as she also tried to balance caring for the kids.
Genaro was forced to take on more work in Wilde’s absence, increasing her role in the children’s lives, including working weekends when the plaintiff was traditionally off.
By late November 2020, Genaro’s own mental state was suffering as Sudeikis sought more of her attention and support, wanting her to stay up late for long talks, making Genaro feel as if she was having to “pick sides,” according to the suit.
Genaro says she eventually shared this with Wilde, believing she would find a sympathetic ear. While she says Wilde initially expressed sympathy, she later learned that Wilde shared their private conversation with Sudeikis, bringing a feeling of betrayal and creating an even more awkward situation in the home.
By late 2021, Genaro’s stress and anxiety had grown much worse with the news of the couple’s split hitting the media.
Recognizing the emotional toll that it was taking on Genaro, she says Sudeikis and Wilde agreed to enter group therapy with the plaintiff, who also was seeking treatment on her own. Genaro had shared her concerns about her well-being with Wilde and Sudeikis multiple times.
She says she eventually saw a doctor who prescribed the plaintiff a three-day medical leave of absence due to her mental health to rest and recover. The physician also informed Sudeikis of his recommendation.
Much to Genaro’s surprise, according to the lawsuit, Sudeikis didn’t take the news well and fired her on the spot.
Genaro has filed a discrimination complaint with the Civil Rights Department for the State of California, and is now pursuing the lawsuit for wrongful termination, seeking damages for lost earnings and deferred compensation, among other losses of employment benefits.
The lawsuit was filed in the Los Angeles County Superior Court; Ericka Genaro V. Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis, ML Management LLC, et al. Case No: 23STCV03154 (Feb 14, 2023).
Brian Skoloff
