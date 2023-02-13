Submit Release
The Worldwide Fire Alarm Equipment Industry is Projected to Reach $7.2 Billion by 2030: Heightening Awareness of Safety and Security Drive Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and Markets

The "Fire Alarm Equipment: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Fire Alarm Equipment estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Addressable Panels, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.5% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Notification Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR

The Fire Alarm Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$978.9 Million by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 109 Featured) -

  • Ampac Technologies
  • Bosch Building Technologies
  • Fenwal Controls of Japan, Ltd.
  • Gentex Corporation
  • Hochiki America Corporation
  • Hochiki Corporation
  • Honeywell International, Inc.
  • Johnson Controls International plc
  • Napco Security Technologies, Inc.
  • Nohmi Bosai Ltd.
  • Panasonic Eco Solutions Nordic AB
  • Siemens Building Technologies Group
  • Space Age Electronics, Inc.
  • The Nittan Group
  • United Technologies Corporation

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year

Report Metrics

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

227

Forecast Period

2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$4.9 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$7.2 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

4.9 %

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Security Systems - A Prelude
  • Recent Market Activity
  • Fire Alarm Equipment Market - A Curtain Raiser
  • Current & Future Analysis
  • Analysis by Geography
  • Emerging Economies to Turbo Charge Future Growth in Alarm Monitoring Market
  • Analysis by Segment
  • Key End-Use Markets - An Overview
  • Non-Residential Buildings
  • Residential Buildings
  • Fire Alarm Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Fortunes of Fire Alarm Equipment Intricately Tied to the Construction Sector
  • Developing Markets to Drive Global Growth of the Construction Industry
  • Exponential Increase in Urbanization Fosters Growth
  • Heightening Awareness of Safety and Security - A Key Driver
  • Product Innovation Paves the Way for Advanced and Sophisticated Equipment
  • Additional Technology Breakthroughs
  • Wireless Fire Alarm & Detection Systems Gains Prominence
  • Wireless Fire Detection Sees Tremendous Gains
  • Wireless Communication in Alarms Systems - A Growing Trend
  • Integration of Security and Fire Systems Gains Pace
  • Advancements Drive Demand for Addressable Notification Systems
  • Complexity of Fire Safety in Hospitals Make Case for Adoption of Advanced Devices
  • Growing Relevance of Advanced Mass Notification Devices in Fire Safety
  • Transition towards Cost-Effective and Affordable Solutions - A Boon for Consumers and Manufacturers Alike
  • Monitoring Equipment - Within the Reach of the Common Man
  • Demand in Fire Alarm Equipment Market Driven by Regulatory Forces
  • False Alarms: A Challenge to Reckon With
  • Competitive Scenario
  • Regulatory Scenario
  • Standards and Regulations - Their Prominence in the Global Fire Alarm Market
  • Building Codes & Their Role in the Fire Alarm Industry
  • Building Codes & The Disparities Shrouding Them

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rczmzn

