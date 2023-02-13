Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,854 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 358,012 in the last 365 days.

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Foreign Minister Konakovic

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with the new Bosnia and Herzegovina Foreign Minister Elmedin Konakovic and congratulated him on his new role. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Konakovic discussed the importance of Euro-Atlantic integration for stability and security in the Western Balkans, how to strengthen bilateral cooperation, and the need to rise above party politics to restore efficient, transparent, and accountable governance. The Secretary also underscored the importance of supporting Ukraine in the face of Russia’s brutal war and assistance for Türkiye and the people of Syria in the wake of the devastating earthquakes.

You just read:

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Foreign Minister Konakovic

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.