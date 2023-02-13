Secretary Blinken’s Call with Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Foreign Minister Konakovic

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with the new Bosnia and Herzegovina Foreign Minister Elmedin Konakovic and congratulated him on his new role. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Konakovic discussed the importance of Euro-Atlantic integration for stability and security in the Western Balkans, how to strengthen bilateral cooperation, and the need to rise above party politics to restore efficient, transparent, and accountable governance. The Secretary also underscored the importance of supporting Ukraine in the face of Russia’s brutal war and assistance for Türkiye and the people of Syria in the wake of the devastating earthquakes.