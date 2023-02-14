WestsideMed Urgent Care Clinic in Atlanta Announces Effective Treatment for Chest Colds
EINPresswire.com/ -- WestsideMed, a leading provider of urgent medical care in Atlanta, is proud to announce its effective treatment for chest colds, also known as acute bronchitis.
This common respiratory condition can be incredibly frustrating and even debilitating, causing persistent coughing, wheezing, and chest discomfort.
However, with WestsideMed’s cutting-edge approach to treatment, patients can receive fast and effective relief.
“At WestsideMed, we understand that when you’re suffering from acute bronchitis, you want relief as soon as possible,” said emergency medicine and family nurse practitioner Ariel Esteves, founder of WestsideMed.
“That’s why we’ve developed a comprehensive treatment plan that addresses the underlying causes of chest colds and helps our patients get back to their normal routine as quickly as possible.”
In a new article by the WestsideMed team, they answer questions about chest colds, how long they last, and if they’re dangerous and contagious.
“A chest cold usually lasts 7 to 10 days, although some symptoms may persist for up to two weeks,” explains Esteves. “The duration of a chest cold can vary depending on factors such as the underlying cause, your overall health, and the severity of your symptoms.”
Indeed, chest colds can vary from person to person, with no definite timelines for recovery and symptom development. But Esteves encourages patients not to fear. And, as expected, a classic regimen of fluids can make a huge difference.
“In most cases, a chest cold will resolve on its own with proper self-care measures. For example, getting plenty of rest, drinking fluids, and using over-the-counter medications to relieve symptoms can help.”
“If your symptoms persist or worsen, it is vital to seek medical attention to rule out a more serious underlying condition,” Esteves advises.
Acute bronchitis is caused by a viral or bacterial infection and typically lasts for a few weeks. While many cases of chest colds can be managed with over-the-counter medications and home remedies, some patients may require more intensive treatment.
Luckily for sick patients, WestsideMed provides comprehensive treatment for acute bronchitis. With the help of urgent care x-rays in Atlanta, antibiotics, and various treatment methods, patients having trouble breathing can find quick relief after a quick diagnosis.
But when should people with acute bronchitis or suspected bronchitis start to worry about their condition? There are a few key signs that Esteves then explains.
“A cold can turn into bronchitis when a viral infection that starts in the upper respiratory system (nose and throat) spreads to the bronchial tubes in the lungs. Characterized by inflammation and swelling of the bronchial tubes, bronchitis causes symptoms such as cough, chest pain, wheezing, and difficulty breathing.”
That transformation from a mild cold to a potentially life-threatening situation can happen quickly.
“The transformation from a cold to bronchitis can occur when the infection causes the air passages in the lungs to become inflamed and narrowed. This makes it difficult for air to move in and out of the lungs. This can lead to symptoms such as cough, chest pain, and difficulty breathing, which are often indicative of bronchitis.”
This is where treating bronchitis with the WestsideMed team in Atlanta comes into play.
Treating Acute Bronchitis With WestsideMed
Time is of the essence when it comes to treating chest colds since they can lead to more serious conditions like pneumonia.
WestsideMed’s approach to treating acute bronchitis includes a thorough evaluation to determine the cause of the infection, followed by a personalized treatment plan that may include medications to relieve symptoms, such as cough suppressants and decongestants, as well as nebulizer treatments to help open up the airways. In severe cases, antibiotics may be prescribed to help clear the infection.
A particularly useful treatment that brings quicker relief is a nebulizer treatment.
“Nebulizers are devices that convert liquid medication into a fine mist that people can inhale through a mask or mouthpiece,” says Esteves. “Nebulizers help relieve wheezing, coughing, and shortness of breath caused by chest colds.”
Likewise, inhalers are efficient and portable treatment methods that help ease symptoms.
Regardless of treatment or severity of one's condition, the experienced medical experts at this Atlanta urgent care provide a positive environment, bedside manner, and solutions that make a difference in the community's health.
About WestsideMed
WestsideMed is committed to providing high-quality, convenient urgent medical care to the Atlanta community. With extended hours, on-site diagnostic services, and friendly, knowledgeable staff, patients can receive the care they need when they need it.
