Combining Alternative Country, Folk, Blues and Americana - Joshua Morris Swings for the Fence on "It Ain't Easy"

Joshua Morris It Ain't Easy on Pilot Light Records Pilot Light Records of Norwalk, CT Factory Underground Studio of Norwalk, CT

Pilot Light Records presents: "It Ain't Easy" from singer-songwriter Joshua Morris, a new album produced by Grammy winning-guitarist Paul Nelson.

Morris's low-key country charm, at once humble and laid back, as it is genuinely disarming, belies his natural gift of lyrical storytelling, with a honey-whiskey voice and southern twang.” — Marc Alan

NORWALK, CT, USA, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Norwalk, CT-based record label Pilot Light Records has released an eleven song album by acoustic guitarist and singer-songwriter Joshua Morris, "It Ain't Easy," now available world-wide on all major streaming platforms. The album, a mix of alternative country, blues, roots-rock, and Americana, includes ten original compositions by Morris, and a bluegrass spin on Robbie Robertson's The Weight - Take a load off, Fanny!

Morris is a singer-songwriter with a low-key country charm that is at once humble and laid back, as it is genuinely disarming; it belies his natural gift of lyrical storytelling, delivered with a honey-whiskey voice and southern twang. His music and songwriting should take him as far in the music business as one can go.

A Kansas City, Missouri native who has spent a fair share of his life on the road, Morris feels most at home in Bokeelia, Florida, where he lives with his wife on a remote western coastal island. When he isn't touring and performing, and dodging the occasional hurricane, Morris enjoys the solitude and quiet time with family, fishing, and writing music.

"It Ain't Easy" was produced by Grammy Award winning guitarist Paul Nelson, best known for his guitar work with Johnny Winter. It was recorded at the Music Room in Cape Cod, MA. It features notable instrumentalists in the national blues-rock community, including Nelson himself; Nashville-TN music veteran Gary Morse, a career veteran pedal steel guitarist/multi-instrumentalist; Dennis Ludiker, 4th-generation fiddler out of Spokane, WA; Mike Dimeo, a high profile session keyboardist who performed with the Johnny Winter Band, who is himself a world-class rock vocalist; drummer Tim Carman, himself a 3-time #1 Billboard artist, who has been called "one of Boston's most accomplished percussionists" (Vanyaland); and vocalist Garrett Dutton, who is best known by the name G. Love, vocalist of G. Love and Special Sauce. The album also features a touching duet on the song "Looking in your Eyes" with 18-year old Zoe May, a promising vocalist from the Cape Cod, MA music scene.

Pilot Light Records is a new record label powered by Factory Underground Studio of Norwalk, CT. The goal of the Pilot Light label is to provide major label-quality support for emerging independent artists with advanced music marketing, and strategic artist development.

Pilot Light's parent company Factory Underground is one of the top recording studios and media companies in the northeastern United States. The company also started Factory Underground Tech in 2020, a nationally accredited audio production school, and Factory Underground Radio, WFUT-DB, which broadcasts on the TuneIn radio network.