According to CMi Global Cycling Helmet Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 1400 Mn By 2030, At 3% CAGR

The Global Cycling Helmet Market was estimated at USD 700 Million in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 1400 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 3% between 2022 and 2030.
Cycling Helmet Market: Overview
For a very long time, people have enjoyed biking all throughout the world. However, biking does not mean decreased safety. biking helmets are safety gear that cyclists use to keep themselves safe in the case of an accident. A bicycle helmet also limits the rider’s ability to drive while being distracted by their peripheral vision. Bike helmets are portable pieces of safety gear that improve bicycle riding. Professional racers all over the world use cutting-edge helmets to add an extra layer of safety. The motorcyclists’ performance is improved, and they are free from concern over a possible fall. Bike raises body temperature because it is a demanding exercise. The helmet not only offers the rider stable coordination but also appropriate ventilation and space for controlling body temperature.
Cycling Helmet Market: Growth Drivers
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimated that in 2019, more than 846 individuals died while bike. These statistics are the result of a number of factors, including bad bike infrastructure, reckless driving, risky helmet choices, and poor helmet choices. Governments all across the world have consequently started to impose helmet usage laws in accident-prone areas, driving up the price of helmets. Regional and age-specific bicycle helmet regulations differ greatly. As a result, the market for bicycle helmets is flourishing. Therefore, as governments enact stricter rules, the market for bicycle helmets is anticipated to rise.
The bicycle market has expanded favorably as a result of the growing trend in bicycle tourism. Bicycling tourism brought in USD 83 million in 2019, according to a survey by the Outdoor Industry Association (OIA), showing that people are beginning to use bicycles for recreational and health maintenance purposes. For individuals whose emphasis is fitness, it is increasing their opportunities. Bicycles are one of the best cardiovascular exercises for people since they facilitate whole-body muscular action, which increases the demand for bicycles. Sales of helmets have increased as a piece of safety gear for inexperienced riders, which has enhanced the global bike helmet market.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Cycling Helmet market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 3% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the Cycling Helmet market size was valued at around USD 700 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1400 Million by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) A bike helmet is required to be worn along with other safety equipment since it significantly reduces the likelihood of a head injury by over 70%. However, the majority of riders still choose not to wear one, endangering their lives.
D) Modern bicycle helmets are lighter, more aerodynamic, and have superior ventilation due to advancements in technology. The global bicycle helmet market is anticipated to be driven by tight government laws and road safety standards around the world during the projected period.
E) Recent developments in bicycle helmet research and technology have demonstrated that helmets reduce the rotational force that occurs after a crash. The possibility of a head injury is decreased. Technologies like MIPS, SPIN, and WaveCel assist in lowering rotational force during a crash.
F) Worldwide cycling has increased as a result of growing environmental concerns. During the projection period, factors like increased bicycle sales, rising disposable income, rising purchasing power, and rising bicycle riding occasions are projected to increase the sale of bicycle helmets.
Regional Landscape
Due to its expanding absolute demand, the Europe region held the largest share of this market. The expanding market for bike helmets worldwide has been fueled by the region’s major manufacturers in the bike helmet industry and the region’s burgeoning adventure sports market. According to Eurostat estimates for the year 2020, Germany has more than 73.5 million bicycles. This suggests that bicycle ownership is almost 8 in 10 homes.
Key Players
Moon Helmet
Dorel
Vista Outdoor
Trek Bicycle Corporation
ABUS AUGUST BREMICKER SÖHNE KG
POC Sports
SCOTT Sports SA
MET-Helmets
Specialized Bicycle Components Inc.
GIRO SPORT DESIGN
Lazersport
KASK s.p.a
The Cycling Helmet Market is segmented as follows:
By Type
Road Helmets
Sports Helmets
MTB Helmets
By Application
Sports/Adventure
Daily Transportation
By Distribution Channel
Online
Offline
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
