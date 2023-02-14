According to CMi Global Derma Roller Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 560 Million By 2030, At 7% CAGR
The Global Derma Roller Market was estimated at USD 300 Million in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 560 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 7% between 2022 and 2030. ”SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Derma Roller Market was estimated at USD 300 Million in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 560 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 7% between 2022 and 2030.
Derma Roller Market: Overview
A derma roller is a personal care tool used to treat conditions like acne, aging skin, wrinkles, hair loss, regrowth, and other similar problems. The rise in the geriatric population, increased beauty concern among consumers, and increased knowledge of the benefits of utilizing derma rollers on the skin & hair have all contributed to the market expansion for derma rollers throughout the anticipated period.
The fact that derma rollers are readily available via online retailers and can be used at home by customers with different skin serums has also contributed to the recent rapid adoption of derma roller use.
Derma Roller Market: Growth Drivers
The global derma roller market is driven by middle-aged women’s rising desire for cosmetic products. Women of middle age make up a sizable share of the female population worldwide. Due to the fact that derma rollers may smoothen and renew skin while also enhancing a person’s overall appearance, there is a great demand for cosmetic skincare items like these to obtain flawless skin. In addition, middle-aged women are choosing cosmetic skincare items like derma rollers due to aging anxiety, environmental causes, worries about face changes, and the desire to seem younger. These reasons have increased the youth’s use of skincare and cosmetic items like derma rollers, which is boosting the market’s expansion.
Dermatological and cosmetic devices are generally costly due to their intricate production processes and rigorous approval procedures. The average person’s disposable income has sharply increased as a result of extensive economic advances. This is increasing their purchasing power, allowing them to buy expensive cosmetic tools like derma rollers. These elements are improving the market’s outlook.
The market for derma rollers will expand during the forecast period due to factors such as the rising use of derma rollers in hair care and the rise in women’s skin issues. However, difficulties with distribution could limit market expansion.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Derma Roller market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 7% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the Derma Roller market size was valued at around USD 300 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 560 Million by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) A derma roller is a personal care tool that can treat several skin conditions, including acne, wrinkles, hair loss, and regrowth. In addition, derma rollers are readily accessible through various distribution channels, including internet shops, supermarkets & hypermarkets, and specialized stores.
D) A significant number of women globally are in their middle years, increasing demand for cosmetic skin care items like derma rollers to obtain flawless skin because they smoothen and rejuvenate skin while enhancing one’s appearance.
E) Due to the rapid change in consumer lifestyle, rise in disposable income, and surge in demand for skin care & hair care devices that aid in rejuvenating the skin and preventing hair loss, among other factors, cosmetics & personal care products, including derma rollers have seen prominent adoption in developing countries such as India.
Regional Landscape
Throughout 2022-2030, North America will account for about 40% of the global derma roller market growth. The aging population has seen a sharp rise in demand for derma rollers in recent years as a result of increased consumer awareness of the availability of hair care products and their primary problems with grey hair, loss of shine, and damaged scalp. Additionally, the percentage of young people significantly impacts the personal and beauty care sectors. Youth spend more money on hair care, cosmetics, and other personal care items because they are more concerned about their appearance. However, during the projection period, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR.
Key Players
4T Medical Ltd.
BeautyBio Inc.
Awilke Biotechnology Co. Ltd.
Beauty by Earth
C Cube Advanced Technologies
Daejong Medical Co Ltd.
Claster LLC Linduray Skincare
Dermaroller GmbH
Dr Pen Australia
Helios Lifestyle Pvt Ltd.
DS Healthcare Group Inc.
JJ online mall Ltd.
Mars by GHC
Prosper Beauty LLC
NEA BRANDS LLC
Sdara Skincare
Tecan Ltd.
DermaWonder
Claster LLC ( Linduray Skincare)
The Derma Roller Market is segmented as follows:
By Application
Skincare
Hair Regrowth
By End-user
Men
Women
By Distribution Channel
Online
Offline
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
