Rapid Liquid Printing Market Projected to Reach CAGR of 53.5% Forecast by 2028, Trends, Future Scope and Top Key Players

Rising demand for customized products and need to print large scale products with high-quality industrial-grade materials are some key factors driving market

Rapid Liquid Printing Market Size – USD 14.9 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 53.5%, Market Trends – Increasing manufacture of lightweight vehicles” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global rapid liquid printing market size is expected to reach USD 444.2 Million in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by rising demand for customized products across different industries. Rapid liquid printing is resulting in emergence of a new class of 3D printers that are capable of producing large-scale, high-resolution, soft, and flexible products in minutes using industrial-grade materials. Traditional 3-D printing is limited by sluggish speed, smaller products, and poor material quality. 3D printing technology is relatively slow in comparison to conventional processes such as casting, milling, and injection molding. Rapid liquid printing has major potential to address several limitations of 3D printing technology, and is substantially faster, is designed for producing large-scale products, and uses high-quality industrial-grade materials. Rising demand for lightweight vehicles in order to minimize carbon emissions and enhance fuel efficiency is boosting demand for rapid liquid technology in the automotive industry. Rapid liquid technology helps in improving structures and designs in vehicles by reducing weight of some parts.

Reports about the global rapid liquid printing market provide a comprehensive overview of the market, including market size, revenue growth rate, industry statistics, revenue shares among regional markets, gross profits, production costs, and product portfolios.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are as follows:

Steelcase, Stratasys, Ltd., 3D Systems, Materialise NV, ExOne, EOS, Dassault Systèmes, Autodesk, Inc., Native Canada Footwear Ltd., and BMW.

Furthermore, the growth prospects of each segment and sub-segment have been meticulously described in the report.

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Emergen Research has segmented the global rapid liquid printing market on the basis of application, offering, vertical:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Tooling

Prototyping

Functional/End-Use Part Manufacturing

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Materials

Rubber

Plastic

Foam

Others

Printers

Industrial Printers

Desktop Printers

Software

Inspection

Scanning

Design

Printing

Services

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Automotive

Consumer Products

Healthcare

Construction

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Radical Highlights from the Report:

In December 2020, Stratasys, Ltd. announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire Origin Inc., which is a 3D printing start-up. The merger is expected to help Stratasys in expansion of its leadership through innovation in the fast-growing mass production parts segment, with a next generation photopolymer platform.

Prototyping segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Increasing utilization of rapid liquid printing by researchers, designers, and manufacturers for making prototypes of different objects is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment.

Printers segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Industrial printers are widely used in various industries such as automotive, construction, and aerospace & defense to print large-scale products with high-quality, industrial-grade materials.

Automotive segment accounted for significantly large revenue share in the rapid liquid printing market in 2020. Rising demand for electric and autonomous vehicles is resulting in need for development of next-generation car interiors, which is increasing utilization of rapid liquid printing in the automotive industry.

North America accounted for largest revenue share in the global rapid liquid printing market in 2020. Rising demand for customized products is resulting in wide utilization of rapid liquid printing in various industrial verticals in the region.

Rapid Liquid Printing Market Size Worth USD 444.2 Million in 2028