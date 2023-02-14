According to CMi Global Agricultural Testing Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 8 Billion By 2030
The Global Agricultural Testing Market was estimated at USD 5 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 6.5% between 2022 and 2030. ”SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Agricultural Testing Market was estimated at USD 5 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 6.5% between 2022 and 2030.
— Custom Market Insights
Agricultural Testing Market: Overview
To understand the contamination of the seals, fertilizers, soil, and water, various procedures are used to help understand the quality of these samples. All of this is included in the agricultural testing services. These services help understand the soil’s fertility and the nutrients in the soil. There shall be an increased demand for agricultural testing services during the forecast period for the developing and developed nations to have optimum output from the agricultural sector.
Agricultural Testing Market: Growth Drivers
As various nations across the globe have adopted stringent regulations for ensuring the quality and safety of food products and agricultural products, the demand for agricultural testing will grow in the coming years as there were major disruptions in the supply chain during the pandemic.
The demand for these services has grown well. Due to the increase in diseases caused by foodborne chemicals and the contamination of various food products, the demand for agricultural testing will continue to grow in the coming years. Regulatory authorities are adopting this technology to overcome cases of poisoning and illnesses. The violators of the regulations and the policies need to pay a heavy amount, and at times the licenses of these people are also revoked. Such drastic steps have led to the market’s growth in recent years as the government focuses on providing quality and safe products to its consumers for the nation.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Agricultural Testing market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 6.5% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the Agricultural Testing market size was valued at around USD 5 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 8 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) The market stakeholders do not properly coordinate with the infrastructure needed for agricultural testing. Demand for the enforcement of proper measures for testing various samples has grown in recent years, and the shortage of infrastructure in many developing nations of the world will hamper the market growth during the forecast.
D) Many small farmers present across the globe that have not used these services will be at risk of poisoning or contamination, and their agricultural produce may induce the same.
E) Even though there is a presence of regulatory policies, the enforcement and implementation of these policies are not proper. The coordination between the stakeholders and the infrastructure of various underdeveloped and developing nations is less all of these factors will challenge the market growth in the coming years.
Regional Landscape
North American region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years; this region had a market share of about 1874.9 million U.S. dollars, which was the largest compared to the other regions. They shall be good potential for the market’s growth in this region as many key market players are present. There shall be an increased demand for the testing of seeds in the country due to the certification required for the grains and the seeds produced in the United States.
The regulatory body has enforced a few regulations to help market these grains. The government body also assists in the expansion of the market. All of these factors will help in the growth of the North American region in the coming years. As the methods of Serological seed testing and electrophoretic seed testing have been adopted in the North American region, the market is expected to grow well in the coming years.
The consumption of quality food products has grown in recent years in developing and developed nations, creating more demand for these services across the globe. The agricultural testing market is also expected to grow in the European region due to this nation’s growing demand for agricultural food products. This region’s availability of good infrastructure and laboratories will drive market growth in the coming years. Asia Pacific region has also seen a growing demand for these services due to the supportive policies by the governments of various nations like India, China and Australia.
Key Players
ASGS (Switzerland)
Eurofins (Luxembourg)
TÜV Nord Group (Germany)
Merieux (US) Bureau Veritas (France)
Intertek (UK)
The Agricultural Testing Market is segmented as follows:
By Sample
Soil
water
Seed
Plant tissue
Manager
Biosolids
By Application
Quality assurance
Safety testing
By Technology
Rapid technology
Conventional technology
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
