SurplusMachinery.com Offers Free Desktop Valuation on Surplus Machinery and Inventory

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SurplusMachinery.com, an online directory catered to connecting buyers and sellers of surplus industrial machinery, now offers free desktop valuation to companies with surplus machinery looking for the market value of their surplus assets. Businesses and organizations can now utilize the website, and its step-by-step wizard, to upload their asset list and request a free valuation.

"We connect buyers and sellers of industrial machinery," said Aaron, spokesperson of SurplusMachinery.com. "In the current economy, the surplus space has been growing at a rapid rate, especially for new and used industrial machinery. We have seen an increase in demand for large machineries, such as CNC machines. Our clients get the best value out of their surplus assets."

The company has completed the transaction of over 10,000 pieces of industrial machinery to date. "For sellers, our goal is to help businesses and organizations maximize recovery from their surplus assets. And for buyers, our goal is to help them minimize downtime," said Aaron. "Our program is one of the quickest asset recovery methods on surplus assets."

On the website - https://www.surplusmachinery.com/free-valuation - users can utilize the form to complete a quick survey and upload their asset lists to request a free valuation request.

Categories of industrial machinery the company manages include:

For more information, visit the company website https://www.surplusmachinery.com