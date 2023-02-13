Submit Release
AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report January 2023

/EIN News/ -- MILWAUKEE, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  January   YTD - January Beginning
Inventory
  2023 2022 %Chg   2023 2022 %Chg Jan 2023
2WD Farm Tractors                
  < 40 HP 8,023 10,396 -22.8   8,023 10,396 -22.8 94,525
  40 < 100 HP 3,808 4,058 -6.2   3,808 4,058 -6.2 30,035
  100+ HP 1,837 1,496 22.8   1,837 1,496 22.8 8,279
  Total 2WD Farm Tractors 13,668 15,950 -14.3   13,668 15,950 -14.3 132,839
4WD Farm Tractors 219 224 -2.2   219 224 -2.2 406
Total Farm Tractors 13,887 16,174 -14.1   13,887 16,174 -14.1 133,245
Self-Prop Combines 477 205 132.7   477 205 132.7 1,080
                   
The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment.  Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.  
Restricted Information from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers


Contact: statisticsdepartment@aem.org
  Phone: 414.272.0943

