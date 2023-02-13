CANADA ANNOUNCES RAPID HOUSING INITIATIVE FUNDING FOR MONCTON

MONCTON, NB, Feb. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, accompanied by the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages, Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency and Member of Parliament for Moncton-Riverview-Dieppe, and Dawn Arnold, Mayor of the City of Moncton, announced $5 million in funding for the City of Moncton, one of the 41 recipients of the third round of the Rapid Housing Initiative's (RHI) City Stream. This investment is set to help create a minimum of 27 new units.

This is made possible by the Government of Canada's additional investment of $1.5 billion through RHI, bringing the program's total to $4 billion to support the country's most vulnerable. This investment is also expected to create at least 4,500 more affordable housing units for Canadians in severe housing need across the country, with 25% of investments going towards women-focused housing projects.

RHI provides funding to facilitate the rapid construction of new housing and the acquisition of existing buildings for the purpose of rehabilitation or conversion to permanent affordable housing units. The additional funding for the third round of RHI will be divided into two streams: $1 billion through the Projects Stream and $500 million towards the Cities Stream.

Quotes:

"Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Through the Rapid Housing Initiative, we are quickly providing new affordable housing units for people who need them most, right across Canada, including right here in Moncton. By working closely with our partners to create more affordable housing that meets the needs of Canadians, our government is continuing to deliver meaningful results for Canadians. This is one of the many ways our National Housing Strategy continues to ensure no one is left behind." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"Today's announcement will go a long way to support those who need it most by quickly providing a minimum of 27 new affordable homes in Moncton to keep them safe. These new homes will have a huge impact and make a difference in the life of many Moncton families and is one of the ways our National Housing Strategy continues to ensure no one is left behind." – The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages, Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency and Member of Parliament for Moncton-Riverview-Dieppe

"We are pleased to have been identified as one of the cities to receive immediate funding through the Rapid Housing Initiative for new, much-needed affordable housing in our community. A housing-first approach with proper support services is the way forward and these 27 new units will directly impact vulnerable individuals urgently needing permanent affordable housing. We want to thank the Government of Canada and the CMHC for their continued support of our community." – Dawn Arnold, Mayor of the City of Moncton

Quick facts:

The Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest more than $82+ billion to give more Canadians a place to call home.

Launched in 2020, the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) is delivered by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), under the NHS.

The first two rounds of the RHI exceeded expectations and are expected to create more than 10,000 units instead of the 7,500 initially planned. This includes more than 3,300 units to support women and more than 4,200 units to support Indigenous Peoples.

The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and other vulnerable people under the NHS, including women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, people experiencing mental health and addiction issues, veterans, 2SLGBTQI+ individuals, racialized groups, and recent immigrants or refugees.

Related links:

authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit: www.placetocallhome.ca

Check out the National Housing Strategy Housing Funding Initiatives Map to see affordable housing projects that have been developed across Canada .

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation