Minister of Transport announces a new call for proposals to support projects that will strengthen our supply chains through the digitalization of infrastructure

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to ensuring that our supply chains are efficient and reliable to help create even more good middle-class jobs and help build an economy that works for everyone, as well as to ensure that Canadians have timely access to affordable goods. To achieve this, digitalization plays an important role in improving the efficiency of our supply chains.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, announced the launch of a new call for proposals, under the National Trade Corridors Fund, which is called Advancing Supply Chain Digitalization. Transport Canada will commit up to $50 million to support eligible projects.

Under the new call, Transport Canada is seeking industry-led projects that strengthen Canada's digital infrastructure. Projects supported will:

increase the efficiency and reliability of our transportation supply chains;

relieve bottlenecks;

ensure Canadians have access to all the affordable products and goods that they need;

and help develop digital solutions and optimize Canada's supply chains.

Applicants are invited to submit a Streamlined Project Proposal to Transport Canada by April 11, 2023, at 17:00 Eastern Standard Time, through the National Trade Corridors Fund online application portal.

This new call for proposals is one of many actions being undertaken under the broader $136 million Advancing Industry-Driven Digitalization of Canada's Supply Chain initiative, which aims to develop digital solutions to optimize and strengthen Canada's supply chains.

Quote

"The digitization of our supply chain infrastructure is the way of the future. That's why today's announcement is important because the projects that will be funded by this call for proposals will make a real difference in improving our supply chains while creating good middle-class jobs and making lives more affordable to Canadians."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

Quick Facts

An efficient and reliable transportation network is key to Canada's economic growth. The Government of Canada , through the National Trade Corridors Fund, is investing in strong, reliable supply chains to make sure Canadians get their goods on time when they need it.

economic growth. The Government of , through the National Trade Corridors Fund, is investing in strong, reliable supply chains to make sure Canadians get their goods on time when they need it. The National Trade Corridors Fund is a competitive, merit-based program designed to help infrastructure owners and users invest in the transportation assets that support economic activity in Canada . A total of $4.7 billion over 11 years (2017-2028) has been allocated to the program.

. A total of over 11 years (2017-2028) has been allocated to the program. Through the National Trade Corridors Fund, Transport Canada is supporting improvements to Canada's digital infrastructure to enhance the efficiency and reliability of our transportation supply chains.

digital infrastructure to enhance the efficiency and reliability of our transportation supply chains. By improving the digitalization of our supply chains, the Government of Canada is ensuring that goods from Canada can be exported more efficiently and reliably.

is ensuring that goods from can be exported more efficiently and reliably. The Advancing Supply Chain Digitalization call for proposals is one of many actions being undertaken under the broader $136 million "Advancing Industry-Driven Digitalization of Canada's Supply Chain" initiative, which aims to develop digital solutions and optimize Canada's supply chains.

Related Product

This news release may be made available in alternative formats for persons living with visual disabilities.

SOURCE Transport Canada