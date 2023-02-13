Intracranial Aneurysm Market Revenue to Cross $2.7 Bn, Globally, by 2031 – Exclusive Report by Allied Market Research

Intracranial Aneurysm Market size, share

The annual rate of rupture is approximately 8 – 10 per 100,000 people and around 30,000 people in the U.S. suffer a brain aneurysm rupture each year.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐞𝐮𝐫𝐲𝐬𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $1.3 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2021 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐡𝐢𝐭 $2.7 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2031, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 7.6% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2022 𝐭𝐨 2031. Intracranial aneurysm refers to a bulge or swelling in a blood vessel in the brain. It is a potentially life-threatening condition that can lead to bleeding within the brain (known as a hemorrhagic stroke) if left untreated. The treatment of intracranial aneurysms has become a rapidly growing industry, as early detection and intervention is crucial to prevent the serious consequences of this condition. There are several types of treatment options available for intracranial aneurysms, including surgical clipping, endovascular coiling, and flow diversion. These treatments are performed by neurosurgeons and interventional neuroradiologists, and are typically performed in a hospital setting.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

1. B. Braun

2. Delta Surgical

3. Evonos GmbH & Co. KG

4. Integra Life-science Holding Corporation

5. Medtronic PLC

6. Microport Scientific Corporation

7. Mizuho Medical Incorporation

8. Spiegelberg

9. Stryker Corporation

10. Terumo Global (Microvention)

The global market for intracranial aneurysm treatment is expected to continue growing in the coming years, driven by factors such as the increasing incidence of stroke, an aging population, and advancements in medical technology. Major players in the industry include Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, and Stryker, among others.

However, the industry is not without its challenges. The high cost of treatment, the need for skilled medical personnel, and the potential for complications from the procedure are all factors that can impact the growth of the industry. Despite these challenges, the increasing awareness of the importance of early detection and treatment of intracranial aneurysms is expected to drive continued growth in the industry.

The intracranial aneurysm market is expected to continue growing due to factors such as an increasing incidence of intracranial aneurysms, an aging population, and advancements in medical technology. The growth of the market is also driven by increasing awareness of the importance of early detection and treatment of intracranial aneurysms, as well as increased investment in research and development to improve treatment options.

In addition, the increasing incidence of risk factors such as hypertension, smoking, and obesity are expected to further drive the growth of the intracranial aneurysm market. The increasing demand for minimally invasive treatments such as endovascular coiling and flow diversion, which have lower rates of complications compared to traditional surgical methods, is also expected to contribute to the growth of the market.

However, the high cost of treatment and the need for skilled medical personnel can act as constraints for the growth of the intracranial aneurysm market. Additionally, the potential for complications from the procedure, as well as limited access to healthcare in certain regions, can also impact the growth of the market. Despite these challenges, the intracranial aneurysm market is expected to continue growing in the coming years.

Moreover, it has been reported that women are more likely than men to have a brain aneurysm (3:2 ratio) particularly those over the age of 55, have a higher risk of brain aneurysm rupture than men (about 1.5 times the risk). There are almost 500,000 deaths worldwide each year caused by brain aneurysms, and half the victims are younger than 50. The reason behind rise in prevalence of cerebrovascular disease are hypertension, cigarette smoking, and unhealthy lifestyle which leads to injury or trauma to blood vessels causing brain aneurysm. Furthermore, increase in demand of minimally invasive surgeries owing to reduced risk and trauma associated with the procedures propels the growth of the market. Numerous key players are continuously investing in R&D for the launch of innovative minimally invasive endovascular coiling instruments that are anticipated to fuel the Intracranial Aneurysm Market Size in upcoming years.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐮𝐫𝐲𝐬𝐦 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.

By treatment type, the market can be segmented into surgical clipping, endovascular coiling, flow diverters, and others. Endovascular coiling is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to its minimally invasive nature and lower rates of complications compared to traditional surgical methods.

By end user, the market can be segmented into hospitals, clinics, and others. Hospitals are expected to dominate the market due to the availability of advanced medical equipment and the presence of skilled medical personnel.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐮𝐫𝐲𝐬𝐦 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲. 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐚 𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐟 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐝𝐢𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:

North America: North America is expected to dominate the market due to the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure, high awareness about the importance of early detection and treatment of intracranial aneurysms, and the presence of major market players in the region.

Europe: Europe is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing incidence of intracranial aneurysms, an aging population, and advancements in medical technology. The growth of the market is also driven by increasing awareness of the importance of early detection and treatment of intracranial aneurysms, as well as increased investment in research and development to improve treatment options.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a significant pace due to the increasing incidence of intracranial aneurysms, a growing aging population, and increasing awareness about the importance of early detection and treatment. In addition, the growth of the market is driven by the increasing investment in the healthcare sector, coupled with the development of healthcare infrastructure in the region.

