Invention Garden Embarks On a Creative Revolution
Invention Garden brings product development, product business and product profits within the reach of the average person, worldwide.
By providing such an amazing resource and by building a community of like-minded entrepreneurs Invention Garden can be an absolutely invaluable resource for product development entrepreneurs.”GLASGOW, SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Based in Glasgow, Scotland´s industrial heartland, Invention Garden is an international online training and coaching space for guiding entrepreneurs in making great product ideas a reality. It´s the only training to guide its students from the moment of inspiration through to an operating business by providing a step by step roadmap for guiding anyone interested in product development. Along the way students are shown opportunities for quicker wins with patents, licencing agreements and partnerships all the way through to raising finance and building a business to produce, market and sell a product.
— Hamid Davodi, Managing Director of H2O Pure Blue LLC, Dubai
The co-founders, Morven Shearlaw MEng and Edward Booth BEng are professional design engineers and entrepreneurs with over 40 years joint experience in product design and development as well as international business development and marketing. Together they have worked for over a year to form the Invention Garden training and coaching system by drawing on the proprietary expertise and inhouse processes developed over the last 21 years by Fearsome Ltd.
Fearsome is the award-winning Scottish product design engineering company, also co-directed by Morven, that draws on design expertise across many industries, turning over seven figures annually and teamed by 15 expert product design engineers.
By providing a digital coaching service, Invention Garden will be able to reach many more people working from anywhere in the world, on their own time and at a price point that is within reach of the general public. By increasing accessibility and decreasing price compared to standard development consultancy options Invention Garden hopes that this will be a way to help many more great ideas become a reality.
“We believe we have found the model to best serve a larger number of inventors and entrepreneurs. Product design & development companies have scaling limitations like most consultancies. Even with the refined development processes that have been fine tuned over 20 years in business any consultancy business is limited by people and client budgets.
Our staff have to be highly educated often with masters degrees in engineering as well as design and on top of this need many years working experience in industry to become the experts who manage our clients projects. The second scaling limitation is the client´s budget. Our skilled services are often above the budget of the average person off the street with a great idea. This means that the vast majority of potentially incredible product ideas people have never see the light of day.
By reformatting our development processes into a digital learning and coaching space Invention Garden will be able to reach far more people at a price point that many more will be able to afford. We see this as a way of helping far more great ideas become a reality.”
Alan Suttie BEng, Director of Fearsome Ltd UK
Invention Garden teaches students a step-by-step product development process honed by decades of product design and development experience, as well as the methods and knowledge needed to know how to raise finance, profit from licencing agreements or go all the way to building your own company that markets and sells its own branded product.
As well as giving detailed methods, examples, references and tools, Invention Garden stands apart by providing a bird’s eye roadmap of the entire process allowing entrepreneurs to choose the best path for them. Every budget is different, and every product requires different resources.
The training provides a way for anyone with any budget to get their product to market , guidance on which professionals to go to and when, as well as how to best deal with professionals needed along the way without wasting money. By providing access to tutors, experts, and other students for answering questions and getting feedback as you go, Invention Garden will help many more great ideas become a reality and many more entrepreneurs realise their dreams.
From Invention & Product Design to Patents, Licencing Agreements & Product Businesses
The training will be delivered to students, worldwide via 1-to-1 consulting, webinars video trainings, calculators, worksheets and other online resources. Students get access to a private community of similarly motivated inventors, entrepreneurs as well as trainers, design engineers and industry professionals.
Starting from early 2023, Invention Garden will open its doors to small groups of selected students to initially run through the course with extra professional consultation available. This is to reward the first ones to jump in and to gain detailed feedback on how we can refine the course to benefit students and entrepreneurs as much as possible.
For a fraction of the cost of hiring a product design agency, Invention Garden gives entrepreneurs a complete roadmap for success. The training empowers entrepreneurs with the knowledge of how to focus on what matters, getting intellectual property and patents right, securing finance and spending only on what’s needed by knowing when and how to hire professionals.
Intake is limited for the first year of release so secure your place at https://invention-garden.com
Guiding Product Entrepreneurs to Success