GL's FXO and FXS Simulation and Testing Solution

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 13, 2023 -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their solutions for simulating, testing, and measuring FXO/FXS interfaces. GL's solutions are adaptable to various global standards.



GL's Message Automation & Protocol Simulation (MAPS™) platform is a general-purpose protocol emulator tool for various protocols encountered in the telecom space. MAPS™ FXO FXS is an advanced test tool that supports emulation of FXO and FXS interfaces using the FXO and FXS ports on GL’s tProbe™ hardware device.

“GL's MAPS™ FXO FXS emulator can place or answer incoming calls on both FXO and FXS ports and automate the entire testing process using scripts. It includes features to handle different types of traffic such as tones, digits (DTMF, MF, MFR2F, MFR2B), voice files, fax. In addition, the MAPS™ FXO FXS application can emulate CAMA trunks connected to the 911 selective router and can perform non-intrusive monitoring of 911 services”, said Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications.

Foreign Exchange Subscriber (FXS) and Foreign Exchange Office (FXO) are ports used by analog phone lines or phones. A FXS port supplies ring voltage, battery current, dial tone and voice signals. FXO delivers an on-hook/off-hook indication (loop closure), DTMF digits, voice signals, and is usually a phone or fax machine.

The FXO and FXS ports on tProbe™ simulates all of the above features. Also, the FXO port on the tProbe™ permits non-intrusive capture and analysis of voice band signals from a two-wire telephone line. The FXS port on tProbe™ emulates a two-wire FXS service such as a telephone wall jack.

Key Features

Script based simulation of 2-Wire Telephone Port (FXO) and Telephone Wall Jack (FXS) for complete automation

Command Line Interface (CLI) based testing of FXO/FXS for automation and remote access

Stand-alone testing of FXO/FXS with loopback

Supports input and output signals of 8K samples/sec, u-law, A-law, and 16-bit Linear PCM

FXO/FXS termination supports for over 70 different termination characteristics (different countries)

Loudspeaker provided to hear the voice being transmitted on FXO/FXS ports

Send or Receive FAX image (TIFF format) file over FXO and FXS ports FXO Capabilities ON hook and OFF hook (loop closure) Transmit and Capture Traffic (digits, tones, and voice) 2-Wire Calling/Answering, Caller ID, T1 E1 to 2-Wire FXO Drop or Insert, PC to 2-Wire FXO Drop or Insert FXS Capabilities Detection of ON hook and OFF hook status Ring and Battery Voltage Generation, Dial Tone Generation Transmit and Capture Traffic (digits, tones, and voice) T1 E1 FXS Drop or Insert, PC to 2-Wire FXS Drop or Insert



About GL Communications Inc.,

GL Communications is a global provider of telecom test and measurement solutions. GL’s solutions are used to verify the quality and reliability of Wireless (5G, 4G, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, Ethernet/IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

