PowerPatent Announces Maven Patent Filing Educational Course

The patent system can be complex, costly, slow, and confusing. Our new course is designed to help startups understand the patent system and use it to their advantage to achieve their business goals.” — Bao Tran, Patent Attorney

SARATOGA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PowerPatent today announced the launch of its latest course, "Protecting Startup GTM and Increasing Valuation with the Patent System". The course is designed to help startups navigate the complex patent system and use it to their advantage to protect their valuable intellectual property and increase their market value. The course will be hosted on Maven, a leading provider of online learning and professional development courses,

The course covers the fundamentals of patent law, including the types of patents, the patent application process, and the key legal and technical considerations involved in securing and enforcing patents. It also provides a comprehensive overview of the patent system and the various tools and strategies available to startups to protect their products, services, and technology.

In addition, the course covers best practices for using the patent system to increase a startup's market value, including how to use patents to signal technology superiority, how to use patents in licensing and M&A transactions, and how to use patents to secure investment.

"The patent system can be a powerful tool for startups to protect their valuable intellectual property and increase their market value," said Bao Tran, Patent Attorney and Course Instructor. "However, the patent system can also be complex and confusing. Our new course is designed to help startups understand the patent system and use it to their advantage to achieve their business goals. The patent system plays a critical role in protecting startups' intellectual property and ensuring they are properly compensated for their innovations."

This new course offered by Maven provides a comprehensive and practical overview of the patent system and how it can be used by startups to protect their GTM and increase their market value. With the integration of AI assisted patent workflows that employ technology for patent preparation similar to ChatGPT, inventors and patent professionals will have access to tools and resources to make the patent process easier and more efficient. I highly recommend this course for anyone looking to gain a deeper understanding of the patent system and how to use it to their advantage."

The course is designed for startup founders, executives, and patent professionals who want to better understand how to use the patent system to protect their intellectual property and increase their market value.

PowerPatent Inc. is a leading provider of AI solutions and a pioneer in the development of cutting-edge AI technology for patent preparation and prosecution. With a focus on responsible AI development and deployment, PowerPatent is committed to advancing the field of AI in a manner that benefits society as a whole.

