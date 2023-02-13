Submit Release
Nigeria Online Food Delivery Market Report 2023-2028 | Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.2%

Nigeria Online Food Delivery Market Size

Nigeria Online Food Delivery Market Size

NORTHERN NIGERIA, NIGERIA, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nigeria online food delivery market size reached US$ 834.7 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,719.4 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2% during 2023-2028. Online food delivery represents a convenient method of ordering and delivering food via mobile-based software applications or websites. It offers access to single or multiple food joints based on the preferences of the users. Online food delivery platforms provide a fast checkout process and numerous payment options, including net banking, cash on delivery (COD), e-wallet, prepaid cards, food coupons, etc. They are popular among individual and corporate end-users alike.

Industry Growth:

The expanding e-commerce sector is one of the key factors driving the Nigeria online food delivery market. In line with this, the elevating adoption of online sales channels by various brick-and-mortar food chains to broaden their customer base is further catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the inflating consumer expenditures on express food delivery services, owing to the rising population of working women and the improving living standards, are augmenting the Nigeria online food delivery market. Besides this, the widespread availability of door-step delivery services, diverse food options, secured payment gateways, extensive discounts, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the accelerating internet penetration across the country is positively influencing the market growth. In addition to this, the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), Big Data, predictive analytics, and other advanced technologies with online food delivery platforms for providing a personalized experience to customers is anticipated to fuel the Nigeria online food delivery market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

• AreaChops
• Chopnownow
• Foodie Nigeria
• Foodstantly
• Gingerbox
• GoFood (AT&A Retail Limited)
• Jumia Foods
• NaijaEats
• Ofood (Opay)

Breakup by Platform Type:

• Mobile Applications
• Websites

Breakup by Business Model:

• Order Focused Food Delivery System
• Logistics Based Food Delivery System
• Full-Service Food Delivery System

Breakup by Payment Mode:

• Online
• Cash on Delivery

Breakup by End User:

• Individual
• Corporate

Breakup by Region:

• North West
• South West
• North Central
• Others

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance
• Market Outlook
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

