Bone Densitometer Market: A Look at the Industry's Segments and Opportunities

Increasing prevalence of osteoporosis is a significant factor driving global bone densitometer market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 285.1 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.7%, Market Trends – Numerous collaborative initiatives conducted by key market players in the North America region” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the most sought-after market reports regarding in-depth analysis of the global Bone Densitometer Market is the most recent report from Emergen Research, titled "Global Bone Densitometer Market - Forecast to year 2030". Finally, the paper offers convincing insights into how the regional and global Bone Densitometer markets are expanding. The authors of the report provided the necessary information. related to the latest Bone Densitometer Market trends along with important parameters that influence the growth of the market in both short term and long term. Through a thorough industry picture, it offers essential insights into the estimated Bone Densitometer market size, revenue share, sales network, and distribution. With the aid of these beneficial market insights, readers will be able to explain the important outcomes of this sector in the near future. The Bone Densitometer market research gives a clear explanation of the current trends as well as a variety of growth possibilities, major drivers, restrictions, obstacles, and other important factors. The study also considers a number of market dynamics, which in turn present the top players in the Bone Densitometer market with a wide range of growth prospects. They are also designed to assist businesses in this sector in developing wise judgements and profitable business plans. Among the receivers of this report are some of the most well-known venture capitalists in the world. The research gives these people a better understanding of the global Bone Densitometer market's competitive environment. The business environment in Bone Densitometer has been significantly altered by the coronavirus outbreak, so different manufacturers and buyers won't have many opportunities for expansion over the coming years.

New innovations focused on radiation-free technology supplied via portable bone densitometer, which can safely monitor essential bone health markers with more consistency than previous testing methods, are now in trend. These are presently becoming accessible in many places throughout the world. This kind of technology delivers patient's bone health ratings and an evaluation of their future fracture risk in minutes. In addition, this technology is portable and simple to use, hence screening can begin sooner, thus positioning patients and their health care providers to prevent the beginning of osteoporosis, rather than treating the illness once fractures begin to damage quality of life. These factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. The bone densitometer market has a 2021 value of USD 285.1 million and is anticipated to grow at a 4.7% revenue CAGR during the following five years. The rise in bone-related disorders leading to increased use of bone densitometer products, the rising prevalence of osteoporosis and the number of accidents, the rising number of product approvals, and the rise in product development by numerous key players are the main drivers of market revenue growth. Bone densitometers are instruments that assess the density and calcium content of bones. Devices that measure bone density, like the Ge Bone Densitometer, are also used to track different bone changes.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

General Electric Company, OSI Systems, Inc., DMS GROUP, BeamMed Ltd., Echolight S.p.a, Scanflex Healthcare AB, Medonica Co. LTD, Eurotec Medical Systems s.r.l., Hologic, Inc., and Swissray

The extensive Bone Densitometer market segmentation, which covers the whole range of product types, applications, end-user industry landscapes, major geographic regions, and leading market competitors, is one of the report's main features. The study includes unbiased industry experts' predictions for revenue creation throughout the anticipated time as well as their opinions on the current market situation, historical market performance, production and consumption rates, demand and supply ratio, and other topics. The research precisely assesses the financial positions of the leading players, as well as their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, production expenses, and other financial criteria. Our researchers' team has also used a number of analytical methodologies, including investment evaluation, SWOT analysis, and Porter's Five Forces Analysis, to examine the production and distribution capacities of the Key Word market participants.

In addition, the analytical data are presented in a well-organized format in the form of charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams in the report. This makes it easier for readers to comprehend the market scenario in a beneficial way. In addition, the report aims to provide a forward-looking perspective and an instructive conclusion to assist the reader in making profitable business decisions. The report concludes with a comprehensive SWOT and Porter's Five Forces analysis of the segments anticipated to dominate the market, regional bifurcation, estimated market size and share, and more.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Axial Bone Densitometry

Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA)

Quantitative Computed Tomography (QCT)

Peripheral Bone Densitometry

Quantitative Ultrasound (QUS)

Radiographic Absorptiometry (RA)

Other Peripheral Bone Densitometry Technologies

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Osteoporosis & Osteopenia Diagnosis

Cystic Fibrosis Diagnosis

Chronic Kidney Disease Diagnosis

Body Composition Measurement

Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Hospitals & Specialty Clinics

Diagnostic & Imaging Centers

Others

