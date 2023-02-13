Company Announces Application for Name Change

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, NV., Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China Dongsheng International Inc., (OTC Markets: CDSG) (the “Company” or “CDSG”) announces that it is applying for a name change to Titan Lithium, Inc. The name change will reflect the company’s lithium focus.



In addition to the name change, the company is also launching a new website. Social media will include our new Twitter page @TitanLithiumInc

Titan Lithium is planning more updates in the near term on progress of their existing and new resources.

About the Company: China Dongsheng International Inc. (OTC Markets: CDSG), through its wholly owned subsidiary Titan Lithium, is a lithium explorer and developer.

Contact:

Harp Sangha-Chairman

sanghaharp1964@gmail.com

1-702-595-2247

titanlithiuminc.com

Company Disclaimers: As a "penny stock" Company, within the meaning of federal and state securities law, China Dongsheng International Inc. may not avail itself of the Safe Harbor provisions as identified in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. However, CDSG provides the following disclaimer and warning to protect our shareholders, prospective investors and the public at large by alerting them to the risks and uncertainties involved with any investment, and the need to perform their own due diligence and assessment.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Security and Exchange Commission.