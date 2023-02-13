Submit Release
FAIR Canada Launches Plain-Language Consumer Complaint Guide

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, FAIR Canada published a new comprehensive guide on how to bring a complaint against a bank, investment dealer or a mutual fund dealer. Written in plain language, the guide is designed to help Canadians resolve complaints that involve a loss of money or being overcharged fees.

“Most regulators are ill-equipped to help Canadians get their money back when dealing with a bank or investment dealer. So, it is important that Canadians understand the steps they need to take if they want to be financially compensated. Unfortunately, navigating Canada’s fragmented and complex complaint-handling process can be a real challenge in itself,” said Jean-Paul Bureaud, Executive Director, FAIR Canada. “Our new guide fills a void by presenting all the critical information in one place, in an easy-to-follow format for main street investors and bank customers.”

FAIR Canada is committed to empowering financial consumers and this guide is an important part of that objective. Whether you are an experienced investor or new to the financial world, the guide is a resource you can trust to help you navigate the process and seek financial compensation. To learn more about making a complaint, read our Complaint Guide.

About FAIR Canada

FAIR Canada champions the rights of individual investors in Canada through advocacy, education, and regulatory advancements. We are the trusted, independent voice on significant issues that affect individual investors. As Canada’s only non-profit, investor-focused organization, we provide informed, objective comment on regulatory issues that have an impact on investor fairness and protection. Learn more about investor rights at FAIRCanada.ca and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

For further information contact:

Jean-Paul Bureaud
Executive Director, FAIR Canada
jp.bureaud@faircanada.ca

Andrea David
Communications Specialist, FAIR Canada
andrea.david@faircanada.ca

 


