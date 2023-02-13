Global Data Analytics Market Size – Forecasts to 2028

The paramount competitors covered in the global data analytics market report include Alteryx Inc, IBM Corporation, SiSense Inc, Microsoft, Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Oracle, ThoughtSpot Inc., SAP SE, Mu Sigma, and Dell Inc. among others.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Data Analytics Market is estimated to be valued at USD 41.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to surpass USD 345.5 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 30.4% from 2023 to 2028.



The rise of SaaS-based big data analytics, emerging trends such as social media analytics, the rise of virtual offices generating large data volumes, and the surge in demand for cloud technology expenditures are expected to accelerate the growth of the data analytics industry.

Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Data Analytics Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

As per the end-user outlook, the BFSI companies are expected to be the largest segment in the global data analytics market from 2023 to 2028

As per the type outlook, the big data analytics segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global data analytics market from 2023 to 2028

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028

Alteryx Inc, IBM Corporation, SiSense Inc, Microsoft, Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Oracle, ThoughtSpot Inc., SAP SE, Mu Sigma, and Dell Inc. among others, are some of the key players in the global data analytics market





Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/data-analytics-market-3931

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Big Data Analytics

Business Analytics

Customer Analytics

Risk Analytics

Statistical Analysis

Others (Predictive Analytics, Text Analytics, and Prescriptive Analytics)

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

On-premise

Cloud

Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Military & Defense

Others

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

Contact: Yash Jain Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +1 6026667238 Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com