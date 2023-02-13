Global Data Analytics Market Size – Forecasts to 2028
/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Data Analytics Market is estimated to be valued at USD 41.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to surpass USD 345.5 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 30.4% from 2023 to 2028.
The rise of SaaS-based big data analytics, emerging trends such as social media analytics, the rise of virtual offices generating large data volumes, and the surge in demand for cloud technology expenditures are expected to accelerate the growth of the data analytics industry.
Key Market Insights
- As per the end-user outlook, the BFSI companies are expected to be the largest segment in the global data analytics market from 2023 to 2028
- As per the type outlook, the big data analytics segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global data analytics market from 2023 to 2028
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
- North America will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028
- Alteryx Inc, IBM Corporation, SiSense Inc, Microsoft, Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Oracle, ThoughtSpot Inc., SAP SE, Mu Sigma, and Dell Inc. among others, are some of the key players in the global data analytics market
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Big Data Analytics
- Business Analytics
- Customer Analytics
- Risk Analytics
- Statistical Analysis
- Others (Predictive Analytics, Text Analytics, and Prescriptive Analytics)
Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- On-premise
- Cloud
Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Large Enterprises
- Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- BFSI
- Government
- Healthcare
- IT & Telecom
- Military & Defense
- Others
By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
