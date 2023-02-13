Building the Future: Navigating the Growth of the Construction Robotics Market At a CAGR of 23.3%

Construction Robotics Market Size, Trend, Product Type, Application, Region, Growth Opportunity, Forecast, 2022-2027

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Construction robotics is a field of engineering and technology that focuses on the use of robots and automation systems in the construction industry. The goal of construction robotics is to improve efficiency, safety, and productivity on construction sites. This is achieved by using robots and automation systems to perform repetitive and hazardous tasks, reducing the need for human labor and minimizing the risk of injury.

The construction robotics market was valued at $2.5 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $7.9 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 23.3% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, the surveillance segment dominated the construction robotics market, followed by the demolition segment.

Construction robotics is majorly driven by enhanced productivity and quality achieved by the robots. In addition, there is more security and safety in the works done in adverse conditions by these robots. Further, there is rapid adoption of 3D printing globally as an alternative for high cost for skilled labor. In addition, there is minimum wastage of building material in 3D printing process, thus driving the construction robotics market globally. However, the high cost of equipment and automation acts as a restraining factor for the growth of the construction robotics market.

On the contrary, there is rise in adoption of automation in the construction industry has opened up several new opportunities for the development of construction technology. This is expected to boost the construction robotics market during the forecast period.

The construction robotics market is segmented into application, sales type, end user, and region. On the basis of application, the market is divided into demolition, 3D printing, material handling, and surveillance.

Based on sales type, it is bifurcated into new sales and aftermarket. Depending on end user, it is classified into residential, industrial, and commercial. By region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Key Findings Of The Study

• By application, the surveillance segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2019.

• By sales type, the new sales segment generated the highest revenue in 2019.

• By end user, the residential segment generated the highest revenue in 2019.

Top Players:

The major players profiled in the construction robotics market include Advanced Construction Robotics, Beijing Borui Intelligent Control Technology Co. Ltd., Branch Technology, Brokk Group, Built Robotics Inc., Conjet AB, Construction Robotics, DJI, Kewazo GmbH, and Yingchuang Building Technique (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. (WinSun).