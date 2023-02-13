D L DAVIES ENDS THE CUAUHTÉMOC SERIES STRONGLY
Author D L Davies concludes his book series in Cuauhtémoc: Deception and TreasonTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As much as no one wants to admit it, all the best things in life end just as how a good read does. And after the swift release of the first three books of the Cuauhtémoc book series, D L Davies finally concludes it with the last one, "Cuauhtémoc: Deception and Treason."
"Cuauhtémoc: Deception and Treason" is where Cuauhtémoc turns eighteen and acquires more paranormal abilities. He learns teleportation, conversing with pagans and Christian gods as well as reading a person’s character. And because of these powers, he becomes aware and protective of himself and others.
The book also reveals Cuauhtémoc’s rise to global ascendancy, with the goal to better society by ditching prejudices and promoting respect towards all people and things.
The Moving Words Review says, “Reading this series was a journey in itself, and I feel a bit sad with it coming to an end, no matter how well the author gives us the closure. A great ending to an explosive saga!”
Born and raised in America, D L Davies spent seven years in the army. He was then assigned to Germany and stayed there. For a while, he did some welding and auto mechanic work, while enjoying his hobbies including outdoor activities such as hiking and fishing. He also loves photography but has a much greater love for creative writing, hence, the Cuauhtémoc book series.
Dare to live an adventure through "Cuauhtémoc: Deception and Treason", which is available in Kindle and both paperback and hardcover on Amazon.
