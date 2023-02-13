Global Prestige Beauty Market Key Players, Sales, Share, Trend, Sales Channel, SWOT Analysis and Forecasts to 2028
PUNE, INDIA, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Prestige Beauty Market refers to the high-end cosmetics and personal care industry, which includes premium and luxury brands that offer products such as skincare, makeup, fragrances, and hair care. These products are sold through high-end retail stores, online platforms, and specialty boutiques, and are marketed to consumers who are willing to pay premium prices for quality, luxury, and prestige. The global prestige beauty market was worth USD 87.89 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.56% between 2023 and 2028.
The global prestige beauty market has seen significant growth in recent years, driven by increasing consumer interest in personal grooming and a growing demand for high-quality, natural and sustainable products. The rise of e-commerce has also contributed to the growth of the market, as consumers have greater access to a wider range of products from a wider range of sources.
The market is highly competitive, with a large number of players operating at both the regional and global level. Leading players in the market include L'Oreal, Estée Lauder, Shiseido, and Chanel, among others. These companies invest heavily in research and development to stay ahead of the competition and to continue to innovate and bring new and improved products to the market.
The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market for prestige beauty, driven by a growing middle class and increasing consumer interest in personal grooming in countries such as China, India, and South Korea. The market in North America and Europe is also expected to continue to grow, but at a slower pace.
Scope of the Report:
- The report analyses the Prestige Beauty Market by Value (USD Billion).
- The report presents the analysis of the Prestige Beauty market for the historical period of 2018-2021, the base year 2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.
- The report analyses the Prestige Beauty Market by Product Type (Skincare, Cosmetics, Haircare, Fragrances)
- The report analyses the Prestige Beauty Market By Age Group (Less than 18,18-30, 30-45, More than 45).
- The report analyses the Prestige Beauty Market By Sales Channel (Branded Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Channels, Other Channels)
- The Global Prestige Beauty Market has been analysed by countries (United States, Canada, Brazil, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India).
- The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porters Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, By Product type and Sales channel
- Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry have been analysed in the report.
- The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies profiled in the report include LVMH Moët Hennessy-Louis Vuitton SE, PVH Corp., The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., LOréal SA, Shiseido Company, Limited, Coty Inc., Puig, Unilever plc., Olaplex Holdings Inc, Anastasia Beverly Hills.
