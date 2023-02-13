Global Advanced Materials Market Size – Forecasts to 2028
The paramount competitors covered in the global advanced materials market report include, 3M Advanced Materials, Morgan Advanced Materials plc, Huntsman Corporation, Hexcel Corporation, Hanwa Group, Materion Corporation, Smartglass International Ltd, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., Altairnano Blue Spark Technologies, and TATA Advanced Materials among others.
/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Advanced Materials Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2028.
The advanced materials market is expanding as a result of factors including rising government spending on military in the United States and Europe, growing space industry, and rising use of composite materials in the manufacturing of aircraft, and rising investments by established players in the development of various lightweight material products. Additionally, it is anticipated that rising R&D efforts for the development of economical and environmentally friendly chemicals would provide a lucrative opportunity for the market to expand.
Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Advanced Materials Market - Forecast to 2028’’
Key Market Insights
- As per the application outlook, the automotive & aerospace are expected to be the largest segment in the global advanced materials market from 2023 to 2028
- As per the type outlook, the ceramics segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global advanced materials market from 2023 to 2028
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
- North America will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Composites
- Ceramics
- Polymers
- Nanomaterials
- Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Healthcare
- Automotive & Aerospace
- Electrical & Electronics
- Industrial
- Petrochemicals
- Plants
- Others
By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Contact: Yash Jain
Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +1 6026667238
Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com
