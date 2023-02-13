Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,521 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 357,658 in the last 365 days.

Global Wind Turbine Composites Market - Forecasts to 2028

The paramount competitors covered in the global wind turbine composites market report include Exel Composites, Gurit Holding AG, Hexcel Corporation, Reliance Industries Limited, Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composites Group Co., Ltd, Molded Fiber Glass Companies, Siemens AG, Teijin Limited, Toray Industries, Inc., and PI Corporation among others.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Wind Turbine Composites Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2028.

The increased demand from the wind energy sector, the surge in the demand for lightweight materials with high efficiency, competitive pricing, energy security, and price stability are expected to accelerate the growth of the wind turbine composites industry.

Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Wind Turbine Composites Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

  • As per the application outlook, the blades segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global wind turbine composites market from 2023 to 2028
  • As per the resin type, the epoxy segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global wind turbine composites market from 2023 to 2028
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
  • North America will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
  • Exel Composites, Gurit Holding AG, Hexcel Corporation, Reliance Industries Limited, Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composites Group Co., Ltd, Molded Fiber Glass Companies, Siemens AG, Teijin Limited, Toray Industries, Inc., and PI Corporation among others, are some of the key players in the global wind turbine composites market

Request for a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/wind-turbine-composites-market-3934

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Epoxy
  • Vinyl Ester
  • Polyester
  • Polyurethane

Fiber Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Glass
  • Carbon

Manufacturing Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Vacuum Injection Molding
  • Prepreg
  • Hand Lay-up

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Blades
  • Nacelles
  • Others

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com


Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Global Wind Turbine Composites Market - Forecasts to 2028

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.