CompareForexBrokers.com Hires Ross Collings Ex-IBM As Chief Technology Researcher

Ross Collings has joined the team at CompareForexBrokers.com. In his role as Chief Technology Researcher. Ross will combine his strong knowledge of technology and trading to drive technical innovation for our forex brokers comparison website. This unique skillset perfectly complements the brand’s drive to bring informative and insightful information that helps their readers make better decisions when choosing a forex broker.

Justin Grossbard, one of the co-founders of Compareforexbrokers.com said “the blend of trading experience and world-class IT knowledge that Ross brings will add a uniquely technical slant that can be turned into insightful information. I have no doubt our readers will find Ross’s insights invaluable when choosing between forex brokers.”. While Ross has just joined us, a range of exciting ideas are already being mapped out to capture data we believe can help our readers better visualise differences between forex brokers.

Ross wrote trading systems for forex, bonds, and options traders in the 1990s. These skills saw him spend time working in Brussels, for SWIFT (the worldwide banking network), in Zurich for UBS (the largest Swiss Bank), and in New York for PriceWaterhouseCoopers.

After 13 years overseas, Ross returned to his native Australia to work for IBM, rising to the ranks of Chief Technical Officer and Executive IT Architect in IBM’s Watson AI unit.

“I am excited to take on this role with Compareforexbrokers.com. Trading forex, equities, CFDs, bonds, options, and cryptocurrencies has always been one of my passions. Working with the team at Compareforexbrokers.com means I have an opportunity to use my skills in a very different way and I can’t wait to see what we can do together.”

